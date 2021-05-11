openbase logo
bpd

babel-plugin-dynamic-import-polyfill

by neverland
1.0.0 (see all)

Add `array.iterator` polyfill for webpack dynamic import

Overview

Popularity

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.4K

GitHub Stars

10

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

babel-plugin-dynamic-import-polyfill

Add array.iterator polyfill for webpack dynamic import

Fix the following issue:

Dynamic imports are not working in IE10. The following error is shown in the console: "Unhandled promise rejectionTypeError: Target is not iterable". @babel/preset-env is used with core-js@3.

Example

In

import('./foo');

Out

import "core-js/modules/es.object.to-string";
import "core-js/modules/es.promise";
import "core-js/modules/es.array.iterator"; // <- Added by plugin

import('./foo');

Installation

npm install --save-dev babel-plugin-dynamic-import-polyfill

Usage

.babelrc

{
  "plugins": ["babel-plugin-dynamic-import-polyfill"]
}

References

