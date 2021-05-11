Add
array.iterator polyfill for webpack dynamic import
Fix the following issue:
Dynamic imports are not working in IE10. The following error is shown in the console: "Unhandled promise rejectionTypeError: Target is not iterable". @babel/preset-env is used with core-js@3.
import('./foo');
import "core-js/modules/es.object.to-string";
import "core-js/modules/es.promise";
import "core-js/modules/es.array.iterator"; // <- Added by plugin
import('./foo');
npm install --save-dev babel-plugin-dynamic-import-polyfill
.babelrc
{
"plugins": ["babel-plugin-dynamic-import-polyfill"]
}