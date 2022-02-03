Load environment variables using
importstatements.
$ npm install babel-plugin-dotenv-import
.babelrc
{
"plugins": [
["dotenv-import", {
"moduleName": "@env",
"path": ".env",
"blacklist": null,
"whitelist": null,
"safe": false,
"allowUndefined": false
}]
]
}
.env
API_URL=https://api.example.org
API_TOKEN=
In users.js
import {API_URL, API_TOKEN} from "@env"
fetch(`${API_URL}/users`, {
headers: {
'Authorization': `Bearer ${API_TOKEN}`
}
})
It is possible to limit the scope of env variables that will be imported by specifying a
whitelist and/or a
blacklist as an array of strings.
{
"plugins": [
["dotenv-import", {
"blacklist": [
"GITHUB_TOKEN"
]
}]
]
}
{
"plugins": [
["dotenv-import", {
"whitelist": [
"API_URL",
"API_TOKEN"
]
}]
]
}
Enable safe mode to only allow environment variables defined in the
.env file. This will completely ignore everything that is already defined in the environment.
The
.env file has to exist.
{
"plugins": [
["dotenv-import", {
"safe": true
}]
]
}
Allow importing undefined variables, their value will be
undefined.
{
"plugins": [
["dotenv-import", {
"allowUndefined": true
}]
]
}
import {UNDEFINED_VAR} from '@env'
console.log(UNDEFINED_VAR === undefined) // true
When
false (default behavior), an error will be thrown.
When using with
babel-loader with caching enabled you will run into issues where environment changes won’t be picked up.
This is due to the fact that
babel-loader computes a
cacheIdentifier that does not take your environment into account.
You can easily clear the cache:
rm -rf node_modules/.cache/babel-loader/*
Or you can override the default
cacheIdentifier to include some of your environment variables.
Based on David Chang’s works on babel-plugin-dotenv.