Removes indentation from multiline template strings. Works with both tabs and spaces.
Not using Babel? Here's a runtime version of this plugin.
$ npm install babel babel-plugin-dedent
$ babel --plugins dedent script.js
v2.x.x of this plugin is required. Older versions are not compatible with Babel v6+.
Indentation will be removed from all strings tagged with
dedent tag (you can also use
dedent as a function, if you need to use your own tag).
expect(dedent`Line #1
Line #2
Line #3`).to.equal('Line #1\nLine #2\nLine #3');
// Leading/trailing line break is removed.
expect(
dedent`
Line #1
Line #2
Line #3
`
).to.equal('Line #1\nLine #2\nLine #3');
// No more than one leading/trailing line break is removed.
expect(
dedent`
Line #1
Line #2
Line #3
`
).to.equal('\nLine #1\nLine #2\nLine #3\n');
// Only the "base" indentation is removed.
expect(
dedent`
Line #1
Line #2
Line #3
`
).to.equal('Line #1\n\tLine #2\n\t\tLine #3');
// The last line is ignored if it doesn't contain anything else than whitespace.
expect(
function () {
return dedent`
Line #1
Line #2
Line #3
`;
}()
).to.equal('Line #1\nLine #2\nLine #3');
// Escaped characters are ignored.
expect(
dedent`
\tLine #1
\tLine #2
\tLine #3
`
).to.equal('\tLine #1\n\tLine #2\n\tLine #3');
Copyright (c) 2015 - 2020 Martin Kolárik. Released under the MIT license.