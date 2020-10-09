Removes indentation from multiline template strings. Works with both tabs and spaces.

Not using Babel? Here's a runtime version of this plugin.

Installation

npm install babel babel-plugin-dedent babel --plugins dedent script.js

Babel v6+

v2.x.x of this plugin is required. Older versions are not compatible with Babel v6+.

Usage

Indentation will be removed from all strings tagged with dedent tag (you can also use dedent as a function, if you need to use your own tag).

expect(dedent `Line #1 Line #2 Line #3` ).to.equal( 'Line #1

Line #2

Line #3' ); expect( dedent ` Line #1 Line #2 Line #3 ` ).to.equal( 'Line #1

Line #2

Line #3' ); expect( dedent ` Line #1 Line #2 Line #3 ` ).to.equal( '

Line #1

Line #2

Line #3

' ); expect( dedent ` Line #1 Line #2 Line #3 ` ).to.equal( 'Line #1

\tLine #2

\t\tLine #3' ); expect( function ( ) { return dedent ` Line #1 Line #2 Line #3 ` ; }() ).to.equal( 'Line #1

Line #2

Line #3' ); expect( dedent ` \tLine #1 \tLine #2 \tLine #3 ` ).to.equal( '\tLine #1

\tLine #2

\tLine #3' );

License

Copyright (c) 2015 - 2020 Martin Kolárik. Released under the MIT license.