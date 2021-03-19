Babel Debug Macros And Feature Flags

This provides debug macros and feature flagging.

Setup

The plugin takes 4 types options: flags , svelte , debugTools , and externalizeHelpers . The importSpecifier is used as a hint to this plugin as to where macros are being imported and completely configurable by the host.

Like Babel you can supply your own helpers using the externalizeHelpers options.

{ plugins : [ [ 'babel-debug-macros' , { debugTools : { isDebug : true , source : 'debug-tools' , assertPredicateIndex : 0 }, flags : [ { source : '@ember/env-flags' , flags : { DEBUG : true } }, { name : 'ember-source' , source : '@ember/features' , flags : { FEATURE_A : false , FEATURE_B : true , DEPRECATED_CONTROLLERS : "2.12.0" } } ], svelte : { 'ember-source' : "2.15.0" }, externalizeHelpers : { module : true , } }] ] }

Flags and features are inlined into the consuming module so that something like UglifyJS will DCE them when they are unreachable.

Simple environment and feature flags

import { DEBUG } from '@ember/env-flags' ; import { FEATURE_A, FEATURE_B } from '@ember/features' ; if (DEBUG) { console .log( 'Hello from debug' ); } let woot; if (FEATURE_A) { woot = () => 'woot' ; } else if (FEATURE_B) { woot = () => 'toow' ; } woot();

Transforms to:

if ( true ) { console .log( 'Hello from debug' ); } let woot; if ( false ) { woot = () => 'woot' ; } else if ( true ) { woot = () => 'toow' ; } woot();

warn macro expansion

import { warn } from 'debug-tools' ; warn( 'this is a warning' );

Expands into:

( true && console .warn( 'this is a warning' ));

assert macro expansion

The assert macro can expand in a more intelligent way with the correct configuration. When babel-plugin-debug-macros is provided with the assertPredicateIndex the predicate is injected in front of the assertion in order to avoid costly assertion message generation when not needed.

import { assert } from 'debug-tools' ; assert( ( ( ) => { return 1 === 1 ; })(), 'You bad!' );

With the debugTools: { assertPredicateIndex: 0 } configuration the following expansion is done:

( true && ! ( (( ) => { return 1 === 1 ;})()) && console .assert( false , 'this is a warning' ));

When assertPredicateIndex is not specified, the following expansion is done:

( true && console .assert( ( ( ) => { return 1 === 1 ;})(), 'this is a warning' ));

deprecate macro expansion

import { deprecate } from 'debug-tools' ; let foo = 2 ; deprecate( 'This is deprecated.' , foo % 2 );

Expands into:

let foo = 2 ; ( true && !(foo % 2 ) && console .warn( 'This is deprecated.' ));

Externalized Helpers

When you externalize helpers you must provide runtime implementations for the above macros. An expansion will still occur, however we will emit references to those runtime helpers.

A global expansion looks like the following:

import { warn } from 'debug-tools' ; warn( 'this is a warning' );

Expands into:

( true && Ember.warn( 'this is a warning' ));

While externalizing the helpers to a module looks like the following:

import { warn } from 'debug-tools' ; warn( 'this is a warning' );

Expands into:

( true && warn( 'this is a warning' ));

Svelte

Svelte allows for consumers to opt into stripping deprecated code from your dependecies. By adding a package name and minimum version that contains no deprecations, that code will be compiled away.

For example, consider you are on ember-source@2.10.0 and you have no deprecations. All deprecated code in ember-source that is <=2.10.0 will be removed.

svelte : { "ember-source" : "2.10.0" }

Now if you bump to ember-source@2.11.0 you may encounter new deprecations. The workflow would then be to clear out all deprecations and then bump the version in the svelte options.