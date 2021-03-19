openbase logo
babel-plugin-debug-macros

by ember-cli
0.3.4 (see all)

Debug macros and feature flag stripping

Readme

Babel Debug Macros And Feature Flags

This provides debug macros and feature flagging.

Setup

The plugin takes 4 types options: flags, svelte, debugTools, and externalizeHelpers. The importSpecifier is used as a hint to this plugin as to where macros are being imported and completely configurable by the host.

Like Babel you can supply your own helpers using the externalizeHelpers options.

{
  plugins: [
    ['babel-debug-macros', {
      // @optional
      debugTools: {
        isDebug: true,
        source: 'debug-tools',
        // @optional
        assertPredicateIndex: 0
      },

      flags: [
        { source: '@ember/env-flags', flags: { DEBUG: true } },
        {
          name: 'ember-source',
          source: '@ember/features',
          flags: {
            FEATURE_A: false,
            FEATURE_B: true,
            DEPRECATED_CONTROLLERS: "2.12.0"
          }
        }
      ],

      // @optional
      svelte: {
        'ember-source': "2.15.0"
      },

      // @optional
      externalizeHelpers: {
        module: true,
        // global: '__my_global_ns__'
      }
    }]
  ]
}

Flags and features are inlined into the consuming module so that something like UglifyJS will DCE them when they are unreachable.

Simple environment and feature flags

import { DEBUG } from '@ember/env-flags';
import { FEATURE_A, FEATURE_B } from '@ember/features';

if (DEBUG) {
  console.log('Hello from debug');
}

let woot;
if (FEATURE_A) {
  woot = () => 'woot';
} else if (FEATURE_B) {
  woot = () => 'toow';
}

woot();

Transforms to:

if (true /* DEBUG */) {
  console.log('Hello from debug');
}

let woot;
if (false /* FEATURE_A */) {
  woot = () => 'woot';
} else if (true) {
  woot = () => 'toow';
}

woot();

warn macro expansion

import { warn } from 'debug-tools';

warn('this is a warning');

Expands into:

(true && console.warn('this is a warning'));

assert macro expansion

The assert macro can expand in a more intelligent way with the correct configuration. When babel-plugin-debug-macros is provided with the assertPredicateIndex the predicate is injected in front of the assertion in order to avoid costly assertion message generation when not needed.

import { assert } from 'debug-tools';

assert((() => {
  return 1 === 1;
})(), 'You bad!');

With the debugTools: { assertPredicateIndex: 0 } configuration the following expansion is done:

(true && !((() => { return 1 === 1;})()) && console.assert(false, 'this is a warning'));

When assertPredicateIndex is not specified, the following expansion is done:

(true && console.assert((() => { return 1 === 1;})(), 'this is a warning'));

deprecate macro expansion

import { deprecate } from 'debug-tools';

let foo = 2;

deprecate('This is deprecated.', foo % 2);

Expands into:

let foo = 2;

(true && !(foo % 2) && console.warn('This is deprecated.'));

Externalized Helpers

When you externalize helpers you must provide runtime implementations for the above macros. An expansion will still occur, however we will emit references to those runtime helpers.

A global expansion looks like the following:

import { warn } from 'debug-tools';

warn('this is a warning');

Expands into:

(true && Ember.warn('this is a warning'));

While externalizing the helpers to a module looks like the following:

import { warn } from 'debug-tools';

warn('this is a warning');

Expands into:

(true && warn('this is a warning'));

Svelte

Svelte allows for consumers to opt into stripping deprecated code from your dependecies. By adding a package name and minimum version that contains no deprecations, that code will be compiled away.

For example, consider you are on ember-source@2.10.0 and you have no deprecations. All deprecated code in ember-source that is <=2.10.0 will be removed.


svelte: {
  "ember-source": "2.10.0"
}

Now if you bump to ember-source@2.11.0 you may encounter new deprecations. The workflow would then be to clear out all deprecations and then bump the version in the svelte options.

svelte: {
  "ember-source": "2.11.0"
}

