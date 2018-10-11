Babel plugin to transpile css prop to a styled component.

The plugin will let you use the css prop ala emotion in libraries like linaria and styled-components . Internally, it will convert the css prop to a styled component.

Usage

Install the plugin:

yarn add --dev babel-plugin-css-prop

Then include it in your .babelrc :

{ "plugins" : [ "css-prop" ] }

Example

Now you can use the css prop in your components:

function App ( props ) { return ( < div css = { ` flex: 1 ; background-color: ${ props.bg }; `} > Hello world </ div > ); }

You are not restricted to template literals in the css prop. You can also use a plain string.

The only restrictions are:

The prop must be specified directly on the JSX element, since the plugin uses it to detect the prop. The element using the css prop must be inside a component/function and not in the top level scope.

Options