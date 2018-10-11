openbase logo
bpc

babel-plugin-css-prop

by Satyajit Sahoo
0.1.0 (see all)

Babel plugin to transpile `css` prop to a styled component. (Experimental)

Overview

167

GitHub Stars

55

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

babel-plugin-css-prop

Babel plugin to transpile css prop to a styled component.

The plugin will let you use the css prop ala emotion in libraries like linaria and styled-components. Internally, it will convert the css prop to a styled component.

Usage

Install the plugin:

yarn add --dev babel-plugin-css-prop

Then include it in your .babelrc:

{
  "plugins": ["css-prop"]
}

Example

Now you can use the css prop in your components:

function App(props) {
  return (
    <div
      css={`
        flex: 1;
        background-color: ${props.bg};
      `}
    >
      Hello world
    </div>
  );
}

You are not restricted to template literals in the css prop. You can also use a plain string.

The only restrictions are:

  1. The prop must be specified directly on the JSX element, since the plugin uses it to detect the prop.
  2. The element using the css prop must be inside a component/function and not in the top level scope.

Options

  • target: "linaria" | "styled-components" | "auto" | "none": The CSS-in-JS library you use. If you specify the library, the plugin will auto-insert a require statement for styled when needed. If you set it to "auto", it will try to auto-detect which library you use by reading your package.json. If you set it to "none", require statements won't be inserted. (Default: "auto")

