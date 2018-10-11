Babel plugin to transpile
css prop to a styled component.
The plugin will let you use the
css prop ala
emotion in libraries like
linaria and
styled-components. Internally, it will convert the
css prop to a styled component.
Install the plugin:
yarn add --dev babel-plugin-css-prop
Then include it in your
.babelrc:
{
"plugins": ["css-prop"]
}
Now you can use the
css prop in your components:
function App(props) {
return (
<div
css={`
flex: 1;
background-color: ${props.bg};
`}
>
Hello world
</div>
);
}
You are not restricted to template literals in the
css prop. You can also use a plain string.
The only restrictions are:
css prop must be inside a component/function and not in the top level scope.
target: "linaria" | "styled-components" | "auto" | "none": The CSS-in-JS library you use. If you specify the library, the plugin will auto-insert a require statement for
styled when needed. If you set it to
"auto", it will try to auto-detect which library you use by reading your
package.json. If you set it to
"none", require statements won't be inserted. (Default:
"auto")