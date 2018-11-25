🎉 Babel 6 and Babel 7 compatible
⚠️ Babel 7 compatibility added in 1.4.0
This Babel plugin finds all
requires for css module files and replace them with a hash where keys are class names and values are generated css class names.
This plugin is based on the fantastic css-modules-require-hook.
This plugin is experimental, pull requests are welcome.
Do not run this plugin as part of webpack frontend configuration. This plugin is intended only for backend compilation.
/* test.css */
.someClass {
color: red;
}
// component.js
const styles = require('./test.css');
console.log(styles.someClass);
// transformed file
const styles = {
'someClass': 'Test__someClass___2Frqu'
}
console.log(styles.someClass); // prints Test__someClass___2Frqu
npm install --save-dev babel-plugin-css-modules-transform
Include plugin in
.babelrc
{
"plugins": ["css-modules-transform"]
}
With custom options css-modules-require-hook options
{
"plugins": [
[
"css-modules-transform", {
"append": [
"npm-module-name",
"./path/to/module-exporting-a-function.js"
],
"camelCase": false,
"createImportedName": "npm-module-name",
"createImportedName": "./path/to/module-exporting-a-function.js",
"devMode": false,
"extensions": [".css", ".scss", ".less"], // list extensions to process; defaults to .css
"generateScopedName": "[name]__[local]___[hash:base64:5]", // in case you don't want to use a function
"generateScopedName": "./path/to/module-exporting-a-function.js", // in case you want to use a function
"generateScopedName": "npm-module-name",
"hashPrefix": "string",
"ignore": "*css",
"ignore": "./path/to/module-exporting-a-function-or-regexp.js",
"preprocessCss": "./path/to/module-exporting-a-function.js",
"preprocessCss": "npm-module-name",
"processCss": "./path/to/module-exporting-a-function.js",
"processCss": "npm-module-name",
"processorOpts": "npm-module-name",
"processorOpts": "./path/to/module/exporting-a-plain-object.js",
"mode": "string",
"prepend": [
"npm-module-name",
"./path/to/module-exporting-a-function.js"
],
"extractCss": "./dist/stylesheets/combined.css"
}
]
]
}
When using this plugin with a preprocessor, you'll need to configure it as such:
// ./path/to/module-exporting-a-function.js
var sass = require('node-sass');
var path = require('path');
module.exports = function processSass(data, filename) {
var result;
result = sass.renderSync({
data: data,
file: filename
}).css;
return result.toString('utf8');
};
and then add any relevant extensions to your plugin config:
{
"plugins": [
[
"css-modules-transform", {
"preprocessCss": "./path/to/module-exporting-a-function.js",
"extensions": [".css", ".scss"]
}
]
]
}
When you publish a library, you might want to ship compiled css files as well to help integration in other projects.
An more complete alternative is to use babel-plugin-webpack-loaders but be aware that a new webpack instance is run for each css file, this has a huge overhead. If you do not use fancy stuff, you might consider using babel-plugin-css-modules-transform instead.
To combine all css files in a single file, give its name:
{
"plugins": [
[
"css-modules-transform", {
"extractCss": "./dist/stylesheets/combined.css"
}
]
]
}
To extract all files in a single directory, give an object:
{
"plugins": [
[
"css-modules-transform", {
"extractCss": {
"dir": "./dist/stylesheets/",
"relativeRoot": "./src/",
"filename": "[path]/[name].css"
}
}
]
]
}
Note that
relativeRoot is used to resolve relative directory names, available
as
[path] in
filename pattern.
To keep import statements you should set option
keepImport to true. In this way, simultaneously with the converted values, the import will be described as unassigned call expression.
// before
const styles = require('./test.css');
// after
require('./test.css');
const styles = {
'someClass': 'Test__someClass___2Frqu'
}
css-modules-require-hook.
MIT