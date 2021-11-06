Transform TypeScript const enums

Install

Using npm:

npm install --save-dev babel-plugin-const-enum

or using yarn:

yarn add babel-plugin-const-enum --dev

Usage

You are most likely using @babel/preset-typescript or @babel/plugin-transform-typescript along with this plugin.

If you are using @babel/preset-typescript , then nothing special needs to be done since plugins run before presets.

If you are using @babel/plugin-transform-typescript , then make sure that babel-plugin-const-enum comes before @babel/plugin-transform-typescript in the plugin array so that babel-plugin-const-enum runs first. This plugin needs to run first to transform the const enum s into code that @babel/plugin-transform-typescript allows.

.babelrc

{ "plugins" : [ "const-enum" , "@babel/transform-typescript" ] }

transform: removeConst (default)

Removes the const keyword to use regular enum . Can be used in a slower dev build to allow const , while prod still uses tsc . See babel#6476.

const enum MyEnum { A = 1 , B = A, C, D = C, E = 1 , F, G = A * E, H = A ** B ** C, I = A << 20 } enum MyEnum { A = 1 , B = A, C, D = C, E = 1 , F, G = A * E, H = A ** B ** C, I = A << 20 }

.babelrc

{ "plugins" : [ "const-enum" ] }

Or Explicitly:

.babelrc

{ "plugins" : [ [ "const-enum" , { "transform" : "removeConst" } ] ] }

transform: constObject

Transforms into a const object literal. Can be further compressed using Uglify/Terser to inline enum access. See babel#8741.

const enum MyEnum { A = 1 , B = A, C, D = C, E = 1 , F, G = A * E, H = A ** B ** C, I = A << 20 } const MyEnum = { A: 1 , B: 1 , C: 2 , D: 2 , E: 1 , F: 2 , G: 1 , H: 1 , I: 1048576 };

.babelrc

{ "plugins" : [ [ "const-enum" , { "transform" : "constObject" } ] ] }

Troubleshooting

SyntaxError

You may be getting a SyntaxError because you are running this plugin on non-TypeScript source. You might have run into this problem in react-native , see:

babel-plugin-const-enum#2

babel-plugin-const-enum#3