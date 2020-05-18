Prepends file name and line numbers for each console command, based on the source files.
// app.js
class App() {
constructor() {
console.log('test')
}
}
↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓
class App() {
constructor() {
console.log('app.js (3:8)', 'test')
}
}
// test.js
class Test() {
constructor() {
console.log('test two')
}
}
↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓
class Test() {
constructor() {
console.log('test.js (3:8)', 'test two')
}
}
$ yarn add babel-plugin-console-source -D
.babelrc
{
"plugins": [
// consoleSource // No options required
// You can pass in the following options
["console-source", {
"segments": 1, // NOT REQUIRED
// 0 = full file path (Default)
// 1 = file name ONLY
// 2 = file name and last segment
"splitSegment": '/' // How to split the path - NOT REQUIRED
// Default is / for Linux and OSX
// Windows users can use "\\" here if needed
}]
]
}
NPM Install: https://www.npmjs.com/package/babel-plugin-console-source