Prepends file name and line numbers for each console command, based on the source files.

class App () { constructor () { console .log( 'test' ) } } ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ class App () { constructor () { console .log( 'app.js (3:8)' , 'test' ) } } class Test () { constructor () { console .log( 'test two' ) } } ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ class Test () { constructor () { console .log( 'test.js (3:8)' , 'test two' ) } }

Usage

$ yarn add babel-plugin-console-source -D

.babelrc

{ "plugins" : [ [ "console-source" , { "segments" : 1 , "splitSegment" : '/' }] ] }

Notes

NPM Install: https://www.npmjs.com/package/babel-plugin-console-source