Babel Closure Elimination

This is a Babel plugin that eliminates unnecessary closures from your JavaScript in the name of performance.

Note: Now requires Babel 6.

Turns code like this:

function demo ( input ) { return input.map( item => item + 1 ).map( item => item + 2 ); }

Into code like this:

function _ref ( item ) { return item + 1 ; } function _ref2 ( item ) { return item + 2 ; } function demo ( input ) { return input.map(_ref).map(_ref2); }

Because it's faster and more memory efficient in most JavaScript engines, and means you can safely use arrow functions without a performance penalty in most cases.

Installation

First, install via npm.

npm install --save-dev babel-plugin-closure-elimination

Then, in your babel configuration (usually in your .babelrc file), add "closure-elimination" to your list of plugins:

{ "plugins" : [ "closure-elimination" ] }

License

Published by codemix under a permissive MIT License, see LICENSE.md.