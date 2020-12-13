openbase logo
babel-plugin-closure-elimination

by codemix
1.3.2 (see all)

A Babel plugin which eliminates closures from your JavaScript wherever possible.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.1K

GitHub Stars

361

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Babel Closure Elimination

This is a Babel plugin that eliminates unnecessary closures from your JavaScript in the name of performance.

Build Status

Note: Now requires Babel 6.

What?

Turns code like this:

function demo (input) {
  return input.map(item => item + 1).map(item => item + 2);
}

Into code like this:

function _ref(item) {
  return item + 1;
}

function _ref2(item) {
  return item + 2;
}

function demo(input) {
  return input.map(_ref).map(_ref2);
}

Why?

Because it's faster and more memory efficient in most JavaScript engines, and means you can safely use arrow functions without a performance penalty in most cases.

Installation

First, install via npm.

npm install --save-dev babel-plugin-closure-elimination

Then, in your babel configuration (usually in your .babelrc file), add "closure-elimination" to your list of plugins:

{
  "plugins": ["closure-elimination"]
}

License

Published by codemix under a permissive MIT License, see LICENSE.md.

