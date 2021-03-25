openbase logo
bpc

babel-plugin-captains-log

by Kyle Welch
1.3.2 (see all)

Babel plugin that injects helpful details into console statements

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

431

GitHub Stars

84

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

Captain's Log (☠️)

version downloads Travis Build Status codecov

MIT License All Contributors semantic-release

Watch on GitHub Star on GitHub Tweet

Usage

babel-plugin-captains-log injects helpful details into console statements.

Default behavior:

  • prepend console statement file & location
  • add inject variable name into console statements

Transforms

function add(a = 1, b = 2) {
  console.log(a); // outputs: 1
  return a + b;
}
↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓
function add(a = 1, b = 2) {
  console.log("simple.js(2:2)", "a", a); // outputs: "simple.js(2:2)" "a" 1
  return a + b;
}

See the Issues for a future features and opportunities to contribute.

Requirements

This is a Babel plugin so it requires Babel v6 to run.

Installation

This module is distributed using npm which comes bundled with node:

npm install --save-dev babel-plugin-captains-log

To include the plugin in your project, create or open your .babelrc file at the root of your project. Then, add namespaces to your plugin list:

{
  plugins: ["babel-plugin-captains-log"]
}

Options

Methods

This option provides control over which console statements are adjusted. Methods is set within your .babelrc as an array.

Default: ["debug", "error", "exception", "info", "log", "warn"]

{
  plugins: [
    ["babel-plugin-captains-log", {
      "methods": ['debug', 'info']
    }]
  ]
}

Ignore Patterns

This option provides control over which files are adjusted. Ignore Patterns is set within your .babelrc as an array of strings.

Default: ["node_modules"]

{
  plugins: [
    ["babel-plugin-captains-log", {
      "ignorePatterns": ["node_modules", ".spec.js"]
    }]
  ]
}

Use a logger other then console

This option provides control over which files are adjusted. Ignore Patterns is set within your .babelrc as an array of strings.

Default: "console"

{
  plugins: [
    ["babel-plugin-captains-log", {
      "loggerName": "logger"
    }]
  ]
}

Flags

Flags are values set for all methods and are used to turn that feature on or off. Flags are not merged with defaults to allow for maximum control.

Variable Name Labels

Default: true

{
  plugins: [
    ["babel-plugin-captains-log", {
      "injectVariableName": true
    }]
  ]
}

File Location Data

Default: true

{
  plugins: [
    ["babel-plugin-captains-log", {
      "injectFileName": true
    }]
  ]
}

Inject Scope (Experimental)

This has a few issues with other plugins particularly react-hot-loader, as it changes method names. Also, it was written for recursion which adds too much noise to the console statement which is against this libraries purpose

Default: false

{
  plugins: [
    ["babel-plugin-captains-log", {
      "injectScope": true
    }]
  ]
}

License

MIT

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Kyle Welch
💻 📖 ⚠️
Maksim
🐛

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

