Captain's Log (☠️)

Usage

babel-plugin-captains-log injects helpful details into console statements.

Default behavior:

prepend console statement file & location

add inject variable name into console statements

Transforms

function add(a = 1, b = 2) { console.log(a); // outputs: 1 return a + b; } ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ function add(a = 1, b = 2) { console.log("simple.js(2:2)", "a", a); // outputs: "simple.js(2:2)" "a" 1 return a + b; }

See the Issues for a future features and opportunities to contribute.

Requirements

This is a Babel plugin so it requires Babel v6 to run.

Installation

This module is distributed using npm which comes bundled with node:

npm install --save-dev babel-plugin-captains-log

To include the plugin in your project, create or open your .babelrc file at the root of your project. Then, add namespaces to your plugin list:

{ plugins : [ "babel-plugin-captains-log" ] }

Options

Methods

This option provides control over which console statements are adjusted. Methods is set within your .babelrc as an array.

Default: ["debug", "error", "exception", "info", "log", "warn"]

{ plugins : [ [ "babel-plugin-captains-log" , { "methods" : [ 'debug' , 'info' ] }] ] }

Ignore Patterns

This option provides control over which files are adjusted. Ignore Patterns is set within your .babelrc as an array of strings.

Default: ["node_modules"]

{ plugins : [ [ "babel-plugin-captains-log" , { "ignorePatterns" : [ "node_modules" , ".spec.js" ] }] ] }

Use a logger other then console

This option provides control over which files are adjusted. Ignore Patterns is set within your .babelrc as an array of strings.

Default: "console"

{ plugins : [ [ "babel-plugin-captains-log" , { "loggerName" : "logger" }] ] }

Flags

Flags are values set for all methods and are used to turn that feature on or off. Flags are not merged with defaults to allow for maximum control.

Variable Name Labels

Default: true

{ plugins : [ [ "babel-plugin-captains-log" , { "injectVariableName" : true }] ] }

File Location Data

Default: true

{ plugins : [ [ "babel-plugin-captains-log" , { "injectFileName" : true }] ] }

Inject Scope (Experimental)

This has a few issues with other plugins particularly react-hot-loader, as it changes method names. Also, it was written for recursion which adds too much noise to the console statement which is against this libraries purpose

Default: false

{ plugins : [ [ "babel-plugin-captains-log" , { "injectScope" : true }] ] }

