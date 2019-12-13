Welcome! This project is STILL A WORK IN PROGRESS and not yet production ready - but I appreciate you trying this out and giving feedback!

babel-blade is the collective name for the babel plugin/macro that helps to generate graphql query strings inline and solves the double declaration problem.

Check our new Docs site or view my 7 minute talk at React Boston for an explainer!

Have you heard that we have a new Docs site? It's in Docusaurus and it's great!

For developers of plugins/contributors

This monorepo was bootstrapped from babel-plugin-macro-boilerplate. Check it out if you want to make one!

if you spot something that could be a better practice, PLEASE open an issue or tell me I'm wrong!

For contributors/swyx

Guide to this repository

This is a monorepo managed by lerna . Let's go through the folder structure:

/docs : source markdown files for our Docusaurus docs

: source markdown files for our Docusaurus docs /website : the rest of the files (React, Site config, etc) for our Docusaurus docs

: the rest of the files (React, Site config, etc) for our Docusaurus docs /packages/babel.macro : a very small/insignificant wrapper of babel-plugin-blade for hooking into babel-plugin-macros . Published as blade.macro.

: a very small/insignificant wrapper of for hooking into . Published as blade.macro. /packages/babel-plugin-blade : the core of this repo, the secret sauce. Published as babel-plugin-blade. It has a separate README, go in there if interested to learn more about its inner workings. If you are just looking to use babel-plugin-blade you can just check out our new Docs site.

