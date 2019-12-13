Welcome! This project is STILL A WORK IN PROGRESS and not yet production ready - but I appreciate you trying this out and giving feedback!
babel-blade is the collective name for the babel plugin/macro that helps to generate graphql query strings inline and solves the double declaration problem.
Check our new Docs site or view my 7 minute talk at React Boston for an explainer!
Have you heard that we have a new Docs site? It's in Docusaurus and it's great!
This monorepo was bootstrapped from babel-plugin-macro-boilerplate. Check it out if you want to make one!
if you spot something that could be a better practice, PLEASE open an issue or tell me I'm wrong!
This is a monorepo managed by
lerna. Let's go through the folder structure:
/docs: source markdown files for our Docusaurus docs
/website: the rest of the files (React, Site config, etc) for our Docusaurus docs
/packages/babel.macro: a very small/insignificant wrapper of
babel-plugin-blade for hooking into
babel-plugin-macros. Published as blade.macro.
/packages/babel-plugin-blade: the core of this repo, the secret sauce. Published as babel-plugin-blade. It has a separate README, go in there if interested to learn more about its inner workings. If you are just looking to use
babel-plugin-blade you can just check out our new Docs site.
npm run build on
packages/babel-plugin-blade
lerna publish