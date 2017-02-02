openbase logo
bpa

babel-plugin-autobind-class-methods

by Chris Lock
5.0.1 (see all)

Autobinds "this" to class methods, works with hot reloading, created to be used with React

Overview

Readme

babel-plugin-autobind-class-methods

Autobinds "this" to class methods and works with hot reloading.

Compatible with the latest React Hot Loader 3-beta

Installation

   npm install babel-plugin-autobind-class-methods --save-dev

Example .babelrc:

{
  "presets": ["es2015", "react"],
  "plugins": ["autobind-class-methods"]
}

What it does

Example code: 

class Example {
  
  constructor(){
    this.greeting = 'Hello'
  }
  
  greet(){
    console.log(this.greeting)
  }
  
  render(){
    setTimeout(this.greet, 0)
  }
}

const example = new Example()

example.render() // logs out 'Hello', in vanilla js it would log out undefined

