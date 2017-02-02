Autobinds "this" to class methods and works with hot reloading.
Compatible with the latest React Hot Loader 3-beta
npm install babel-plugin-autobind-class-methods --save-dev
Example .babelrc:
{
"presets": ["es2015", "react"],
"plugins": ["autobind-class-methods"]
}
Example code:
class Example {
constructor(){
this.greeting = 'Hello'
}
greet(){
console.log(this.greeting)
}
render(){
setTimeout(this.greet, 0)
}
}
const example = new Example()
example.render() // logs out 'Hello', in vanilla js it would log out undefined