Babel plugin that applies the mdxType prop which is used by the MDX pragma.

It also stores all components encountered as names in the plugin state.

Installation

yarn add babel-plugin-apply-mdx-type-prop

Usage

const babel = require ( '@babel/core' ) const BabelPluginApplyMdxTypeProp = require ( 'babel-plugin-apply-mdx-type-prop' ) const jsx = ` export const Foo = () => ( <div> <Button /> </div> ) export default () => ( <> <h1>Hello!</h1> <TomatoBox /> </> ) ` const plugin = new BabelPluginApplyMdxTypeProp() const result = babel.transform(jsx, { configFile : false , plugins : [ '@babel/plugin-syntax-jsx' , plugin.plugin] }) console .log(result.code) console .log(plugin.state.names)

Input

export const Foo = () => ( < div > < Button /> </ div > ) export default () => ( <> < h1 > Hello! </ h1 > < TomatoBox /> </> )

Output

export const Foo = () => ( <div> <Button mdxType="Button" /> </div> ) export default () => ( <> <h1>Hello!</h1> <TomatoBox mdxType="Button" /> </> )

License

MIT