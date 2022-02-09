babel-plugin-apply-mdx-type-prop
Babel plugin that applies the
mdxType prop which is
used by the MDX pragma.
It also stores all components encountered as
names in
the plugin state.
yarn add babel-plugin-apply-mdx-type-prop
const babel = require('@babel/core')
const BabelPluginApplyMdxTypeProp = require('babel-plugin-apply-mdx-type-prop')
const jsx = `
export const Foo = () => (
<div>
<Button />
</div>
)
export default () => (
<>
<h1>Hello!</h1>
<TomatoBox />
</>
)
`
const plugin = new BabelPluginApplyMdxTypeProp()
const result = babel.transform(jsx, {
configFile: false,
plugins: ['@babel/plugin-syntax-jsx', plugin.plugin]
})
console.log(result.code)
console.log(plugin.state.names)
export const Foo = () => (
<div>
<Button />
</div>
)
export default () => (
<>
<h1>Hello!</h1>
<TomatoBox />
</>
)
export const Foo = () => (
<div>
<Button mdxType="Button" />
</div>
)
export default () => (
<>
<h1>Hello!</h1>
<TomatoBox mdxType="Button" />
</>
)
MIT