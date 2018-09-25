openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
bpa

babel-plugin-annotate-pure-calls

by Mateusz Burzyński
0.4.0 (see all)

This plugins helps with annotating top level functions calls with #__PURE__ comment.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

60.5K

GitHub Stars

72

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

babel-plugin-annotate-pure-calls

npm version Build Status npm

This plugins helps with automatic #__PURE__ annotation insertion. It add the comment to top level call expressions and new expressions in assignment contexts (those are considered by the plugin as side effect free). This helps UglifyJS to perform dead code elimination more efficiently and therefore reduces the bundle sizes for the consumers.

NOTE: It might break your code, so the caution is advised. Target audience for the plugin are libraries, which in vast major of use cases do not introduce side effects in top level calls. That doesn't mean that application bundles cannot benefit from the plugin.

Pure calls

// pure call
var inc = add(1)

// clearly impure - no assignment context
mutate({ prop: 'value' })

Top level calls

Top level call (in terms of this plugin) is one that gets executed during script initialization. So it is every call located at the root of a file, but also a call in an IIFE that gets executed at startup (including nested ones).

var a = topLevelCall()

b = function() {
  noTopLevelCall()
}

topLevelIIFEs = (function() {
  var c = (function() {
    var d = (function() {
      var e = topLevelCall()
    })()
  })()
})()

Installation

npm install --save-dev babel-plugin-annotate-pure-calls

Usage

.babelrc

{
  "plugins": ["annotate-pure-calls"]
}

Via CLI

babel --plugins annotate-pure-calls script.js

Via Node API

require('babel-core').transform('var inc = add(1)', {
  plugins: ['annotate-pure-calls'],
})

Usage with babel@6

The plugin works with babel@6, you might see unmet peer dependency warning though. If you want to get rid of it, please install @babel/core@6.0.0-bridge.1.

Similar projects

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial