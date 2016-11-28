Annotates
console.log call expression with information about the invocation context.
Works with
console.error,
console.info,
console.log and
console.warn.
Input:
function foo () {
function bar () {
console.log('apple');
}
}
class Foo {
bar () {
console.log('banana');
}
}
Output:
function foo () {
function bar () {
console.log('foo() bar()', 'apple');
}
}
class Foo {
bar () {
console.log('Foo->bar()', 'banana');
}
}
I often get lost between many
console.log messages. The Chrome DevTools allow you to filter the
console output. However, you need to manually annotate each
console.log statement with useful information for filtering.
This plugin enriches every
console.log statement with information useful for filtering the messages.