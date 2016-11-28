Annotates console.log call expression with information about the invocation context.

Works with console.error , console.info , console.log and console.warn .

Example transpilation

Input:

function foo ( ) { function bar ( ) { console .log( 'apple' ); } } class Foo { bar () { console .log( 'banana' ); } }

Output:

function foo ( ) { function bar ( ) { console .log( 'foo() bar()' , 'apple' ); } } class Foo { bar () { console .log( 'Foo->bar()' , 'banana' ); } }

Motivation

I often get lost between many console.log messages. The Chrome DevTools allow you to filter the console output. However, you need to manually annotate each console.log statement with useful information for filtering.