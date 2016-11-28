openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
bpa

babel-plugin-annotate-console-log

by Gajus Kuizinas
1.0.0 (see all)

Annotates console.log call expression with information about the invocation context.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

256

GitHub Stars

42

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

babel-plugin-annotate-console-log

Travis build status NPM version Canonical Code Style Twitter Follow

Annotates console.log call expression with information about the invocation context.

Works with console.error, console.info, console.log and console.warn.

Example transpilation

Input:

function foo () {
  function bar () {
    console.log('apple');
  }
}

class Foo {
  bar () {
    console.log('banana');
  }
}

Output:

function foo () {
  function bar () {
    console.log('foo() bar()', 'apple');
  }
}

class Foo {
  bar () {
    console.log('Foo->bar()', 'banana');
  }
}

Motivation

I often get lost between many console.log messages. The Chrome DevTools allow you to filter the console output. However, you need to manually annotate each console.log statement with useful information for filtering.

This plugin enriches every console.log statement with information useful for filtering the messages.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial