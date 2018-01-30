openbase logo
babel-plugin-add-react-displayname

by opbeat
0.0.5 (see all)

Automatically add displayName to all your components

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.6M

GitHub Stars

75

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

babel-plugin-add-react-displayname

Automatically detects and sets displayName for React components. This is useful for having real component names show up in production builds of React apps.

Babel already does this for React.createClass style components, this adds support for the two other kinds of component definitions:

  • ES6-classes style components
  • Stateless components that return JSX

Installation

Simply add add-react-displayname to your .babelrc file:

{
    "plugins": ["add-react-displayname"]
}

Troubleshooting

Doesn't work for decorated classes

If you are using the transform-decorators-legacy plugin, make sure it's placed after this plugin in your plugin list.

Testing

npm test

