Automatically detects and sets displayName for React components. This is useful for having real component names show up in production builds of React apps.
Babel already does this for
React.createClass style components, this adds support for the two other kinds of component definitions:
Simply add
add-react-displayname to your
.babelrc file:
{
"plugins": ["add-react-displayname"]
}
If you are using the
transform-decorators-legacy plugin, make sure it's placed after this plugin in your plugin list.
npm test