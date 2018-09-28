openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
bpa

babel-plugin-add-module-exports

by Hiroyuki Usui
1.0.4 (see all)

【v0.2 no longer maintained】 Fix babel/babel#2212 - Follow the babel@5 behavior for babel@6

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.5M

GitHub Stars

730

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

babel-plugin-add-module-exports

Why?

Babel@6 doesn't export default module.exports any more - T2212 Kill CommonJS default export behavior.

Babel@6 transforms the following file

export default 'foo'

into

'use strict';
Object.defineProperty(exports, "__esModule", {
  value: true
});
exports.default = 'foo';

Therefore, it is a need to use the ugly .default in node.js.

require('./bundle.js') // { default: 'foo' }
require('./bundle.js').default // 'foo'

This plugin follows the babel@5 behavior - add the module.exports if only the export default declaration exists.

'use strict';
Object.defineProperty(exports, "__esModule", {
  value: true
});
exports.default = 'foo';
module.exports = exports['default'];

Therefore, our old codes still work fine - the .default goes away. 😉

require('./bundle.js') // foo

Usage

Install this plugin from npm:

npm install babel-plugin-add-module-exports --save-dev
# or
yarn add -D babel-plugin-add-module-exports

Write the name to babelrc. It works with preset-env to output CommonJS code:

{
  "presets": ["@babel/env"],
  "plugins": ["add-module-exports"]
}

modules: false

However, the plugin doesn't change the pure-esmodule. this plugin makes changes only when exists exports.default (in other words, using commonjs).

{
  "presets": [["@babel/env", { "modules": false }]],
  "plugins": ["add-module-exports"]
}

into

export default 'foo'

1.0.0 Currently support is commonjs and umd. Doesn't support amd, systemjs modules(don't use. there are no plans to support at the moment).

with Webpack

Likewise, webpack doesn't perform commonjs transformation for codesplitting. Need to set commonjs conversion.

{
  "presets": [["@babel/env", { "modules": "commonjs" }]],
  "plugins": ["add-module-exports"]
}

Options

addDefaultProperty

If you're exporting an object and wish to maintain compatibility with code using the require('./bundle.js').default syntax, you can optionally enable the addDefaultProperty option as follows:

{
  "presets": ["env"],
  "plugins": [
    [
      "add-module-exports",
      {
        "addDefaultProperty": true
      }
    ]
  ]
}

This will cause a second line of code to be added which aliases the default name to the exported object like so:

module.exports = exports['default'];
module.exports.default = exports['default']

See also

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial