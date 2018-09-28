Babel@6 doesn't export default module.exports any more - T2212 Kill CommonJS default export behavior.

Babel@6 transforms the following file

export default 'foo'

into

; Object .defineProperty(exports, "__esModule" , { value : true }); exports.default = 'foo' ;

Therefore, it is a need to use the ugly .default in node.js.

require ( './bundle.js' ) require ( './bundle.js' ).default

This plugin follows the babel@5 behavior - add the module.exports if only the export default declaration exists.

; Object .defineProperty(exports, "__esModule" , { value : true }); exports.default = 'foo' ; module .exports = exports[ 'default' ];

Therefore, our old codes still work fine - the .default goes away. 😉

require ( './bundle.js' )

Usage

Install this plugin from npm:

npm install babel-plugin-add-module-exports --save-dev yarn add -D babel-plugin-add-module-exports

Write the name to babelrc. It works with preset-env to output CommonJS code:

{ "presets" : [ "@babel/env" ], "plugins" : [ "add-module-exports" ] }

modules: false

However, the plugin doesn't change the pure-esmodule. this plugin makes changes only when exists exports.default (in other words, using commonjs).

{ "presets" : [[ "@babel/env" , { "modules" : false }]], "plugins" : [ "add-module-exports" ] }

into

export default 'foo'

1.0.0 Currently support is commonjs and umd . Doesn't support amd , systemjs modules(don't use. there are no plans to support at the moment).

with Webpack

Likewise, webpack doesn't perform commonjs transformation for codesplitting. Need to set commonjs conversion.

{ "presets" : [[ "@babel/env" , { "modules" : "commonjs" }]], "plugins" : [ "add-module-exports" ] }

Options

addDefaultProperty

If you're exporting an object and wish to maintain compatibility with code using the require('./bundle.js').default syntax, you can optionally enable the addDefaultProperty option as follows:

{ "presets" : [ "env" ], "plugins" : [ [ "add-module-exports" , { "addDefaultProperty" : true } ] ] }

This will cause a second line of code to be added which aliases the default name to the exported object like so:

module .exports = exports[ 'default' ]; module .exports.default = exports[ 'default' ]

See also

License

MIT