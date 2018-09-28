Babel@6 doesn't export default
module.exports any more - T2212 Kill CommonJS default export behavior.
Babel@6 transforms the following file
export default 'foo'
into
'use strict';
Object.defineProperty(exports, "__esModule", {
value: true
});
exports.default = 'foo';
Therefore, it is a need to use the ugly
.default in node.js.
require('./bundle.js') // { default: 'foo' }
require('./bundle.js').default // 'foo'
This plugin follows the babel@5 behavior - add the
module.exports if only the
export default declaration exists.
'use strict';
Object.defineProperty(exports, "__esModule", {
value: true
});
exports.default = 'foo';
module.exports = exports['default'];
Therefore, our old codes still work fine - the
.default goes away. 😉
require('./bundle.js') // foo
Install this plugin from npm:
npm install babel-plugin-add-module-exports --save-dev
# or
yarn add -D babel-plugin-add-module-exports
Write the name to babelrc. It works with preset-env to output CommonJS code:
{
"presets": ["@babel/env"],
"plugins": ["add-module-exports"]
}
However, the plugin doesn't change the pure-esmodule.
this plugin makes changes only when exists
exports.default (in other words, using commonjs).
{
"presets": [["@babel/env", { "modules": false }]],
"plugins": ["add-module-exports"]
}
into
export default 'foo'
1.0.0 Currently support is
commonjs and
umd.
Doesn't support
amd,
systemjs modules(don't use. there are no plans to support at the moment).
Likewise, webpack doesn't perform commonjs transformation for codesplitting. Need to set commonjs conversion.
{
"presets": [["@babel/env", { "modules": "commonjs" }]],
"plugins": ["add-module-exports"]
}
addDefaultProperty
If you're exporting an object and wish to maintain compatibility with code using the
require('./bundle.js').default syntax, you can optionally enable the
addDefaultProperty option as follows:
{
"presets": ["env"],
"plugins": [
[
"add-module-exports",
{
"addDefaultProperty": true
}
]
]
}
This will cause a second line of code to be added which aliases the
default name to the exported object like so:
module.exports = exports['default'];
module.exports.default = exports['default']