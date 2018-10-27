Transpile Create-React-App imports in Lerna projects.

This package overrides the Webpack configuration of Create-React-App projects in a Lerna repo.

⚠️ Please Note

As with packages like React-App-Rewired...

Using babel-loader-lerna-cra breaks the "guarantees" that Create React App provides. That is to say, you now "own" the configs. No support will be provided. Proceed with caution.

"Stuff can break" — Dan Abramov https://twitter.com/dan_abramov/status/1045809734069170176

The Problem

Many people are trying to use Create-React-App in a Lerna repo with a project structure similar to this:

my-lerna-project/ ├── lerna.json ├── package.json └── packages ├── comp-a ├── comp-b ├── my-react-app-1 │ └── comp-a └── my-react-app-2 ├── comp-a └── comp-b

When running the React App, errors like these show up:

Error : You may need an appropriate loader to handle this file.

Failed to compile. ../comp-button/src/index.js SyntaxError: .../monorepo-react/packages/comp-button/src/index.js: Unexpected token (4:4) 2 | 3 | const Button = ({ type = 'button', children, onClick }) => ( 4 | <div> | ^ 5 | <button type={type} className="button" onClick={onClick}> 6 | {children} 7 | </button>

These errors show up because the Webpack config in your Create-React-App does not look outside the React App's ./src directory for additional import dirs. In fact, how could it? It has no idea how you would configure your monorepo.

The Solution

This module ( babel-loader-lerna-cra ) allows you to configure Webpack config overrides in your Lerna project's package.json file; allowing babel to transpile imported Lerna packages using dev and prod .

Usage

Install babel-loader-lerna-cra in your Lerna repo: npm i -D babel-loader-lerna-cra Configure the package.json in your Lerna root: { "name" : "root" , "private" : true , "devDependencies" : { "babel-learna-loader-cra" : "*" }, "babel-loader-lerna-cra" : { "imports" : "packages/comp-*/src" , "apps" : "packages/*react-app*" } } imports - glob pattern for imports that require transpiling

- glob pattern for imports that require transpiling apps - glob pattern for app that need overriding Boostrap your React Apps with Webpack overrides: Note: you MUST complete step two first. npx babel-loader-lerna-cra You should see this output: babel-lerna-loader-cra: bootstraping... babel-lerna-loader-cra: config = { lernaRoot: '../monorepo-react', settings: { imports: 'packages/comp-*/src', apps: 'packages/*react-app*' }, apps: [ '../packages/my-react-app-1', '../packages/my-react-app-2' ], imports: [ '../packages/comp-a/src', '../packages/comp-a/src', '../packages/comp-b/src' ] } babel-lerna-loader-cra: copying: my-react-app-1/... webpack.config.dev.js => backup.webpack.config.prod.js babel-lerna-loader-cra: copying: my-react-app-1/... webpack.config.replacement.js => webpack.config.dev.js babel-lerna-loader-cra: copying: my-react-app-1/... webpack.config.prod.js => backup.webpack.config.prod.js babel-lerna-loader-cra: copying: my-react-app-1/... webpack.config.replacement.js => webpack.config.prod.js babel-lerna-loader-cra: copying: my-react-app-2/... webpack.config.dev.js => backup.webpack.config.prod.js babel-lerna-loader-cra: copying: my-react-app-2/... webpack.config.replacement.js => webpack.config.dev.js babel-lerna-loader-cra: copying: my-react-app-2/... webpack.config.prod.js => backup.webpack.config.prod.js babel-lerna-loader-cra: copying: my-react-app-2/... webpack.config.replacement.js => webpack.config.prod.js Note: you will need to bootstrap again when: Installing packages in CI When a new create-react-app is added

