Transpile Create-React-App imports in Lerna projects.
This package overrides the Webpack configuration of Create-React-App projects in a Lerna repo.
As with packages like React-App-Rewired...
Using
babel-loader-lerna-cra breaks the "guarantees" that Create React App provides. That is to say, you now "own" the configs. No support will be provided. Proceed with caution.
"Stuff can break" — Dan Abramov https://twitter.com/dan_abramov/status/1045809734069170176
Many people are trying to use Create-React-App in a Lerna repo with a project structure similar to this:
my-lerna-project/
├── lerna.json
├── package.json
└── packages
├── comp-a
├── comp-b
├── my-react-app-1
│ └── comp-a
└── my-react-app-2
├── comp-a
└── comp-b
When running the React App, errors like these show up:
Error: You may need an appropriate loader to handle this file.
Failed to compile.
../comp-button/src/index.js
SyntaxError: .../monorepo-react/packages/comp-button/src/index.js: Unexpected token (4:4)
2 |
3 | const Button = ({ type = 'button', children, onClick }) => (
> 4 | <div>
| ^
5 | <button type={type} className="button" onClick={onClick}>
6 | {children}
7 | </button>
These errors show up because the Webpack config in your Create-React-App does not look outside the React App's
./src directory for additional import dirs. In fact, how could it? It has no idea how you would configure your monorepo.
This module (
babel-loader-lerna-cra) allows you to configure Webpack config overrides in your Lerna project's
package.json file; allowing babel to transpile imported Lerna packages using
dev and
prod.
Install
babel-loader-lerna-cra in your Lerna repo:
npm i -D babel-loader-lerna-cra
Configure the
package.json in your Lerna root:
{
"name": "root",
"private": true,
"devDependencies": {
"babel-learna-loader-cra": "*"
},
"babel-loader-lerna-cra": {
"imports": "packages/comp-*/src",
"apps": "packages/*react-app*"
}
}
imports - glob pattern for imports that require transpiling
apps - glob pattern for app that need overriding
Boostrap your React Apps with Webpack overrides:
Note: you MUST complete step two first.
npx babel-loader-lerna-cra
You should see this output:
babel-lerna-loader-cra: bootstraping...
babel-lerna-loader-cra: config = {
lernaRoot: '../monorepo-react',
settings: {
imports: 'packages/comp-*/src',
apps: 'packages/*react-app*'
},
apps: [
'../packages/my-react-app-1',
'../packages/my-react-app-2'
],
imports: [
'../packages/comp-a/src',
'../packages/comp-a/src',
'../packages/comp-b/src'
]
}
babel-lerna-loader-cra: copying: my-react-app-1/... webpack.config.dev.js => backup.webpack.config.prod.js
babel-lerna-loader-cra: copying: my-react-app-1/... webpack.config.replacement.js => webpack.config.dev.js
babel-lerna-loader-cra: copying: my-react-app-1/... webpack.config.prod.js => backup.webpack.config.prod.js
babel-lerna-loader-cra: copying: my-react-app-1/... webpack.config.replacement.js => webpack.config.prod.js
babel-lerna-loader-cra: copying: my-react-app-2/... webpack.config.dev.js => backup.webpack.config.prod.js
babel-lerna-loader-cra: copying: my-react-app-2/... webpack.config.replacement.js => webpack.config.dev.js
babel-lerna-loader-cra: copying: my-react-app-2/... webpack.config.prod.js => backup.webpack.config.prod.js
babel-lerna-loader-cra: copying: my-react-app-2/... webpack.config.replacement.js => webpack.config.prod.js
Note: you will need to bootstrap again when: