babel-jsxgettext

by Fraser Xu
0.5.1 (see all)

A tool like jsxgettext, but works for es6 + jsx that babel support

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.8K

GitHub Stars

22

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

babel-jsxgettext

A tool like jsxgettext, but works for es6 + jsx that babel support.

I have a blog post explain my translation workflow in an Electron app with React + Babel.

Usage

$ npm install babel-jsxgettext --save-dev

API

var parser = require('babel-jsxgettext')

/**
 * The parser function
 * @param  {String}   input  The path to source JavaScript file
 * @param  {String}   output The path of the output PO file
 * @param  {String}   plugins Babel parser plugins, separate by `,`
 * @param  {Function} cb     The callback function
 */
parser(inputs, output, plugins, function (err) {
  if (err) throw err
  console.log('Job completed!')
})

Command line usage

Install globally with npm npm install babel-jsxgettext -g

  A tool like jsxgettext, but works for es6 + jsx that babel support

  Options
    --help                     Show this help
    --version                  Current version of package
    -p | --plugins             String - Babel parser plugins list (`jsx` is always included)'
    -i | --input               String - The path to soure JavaScript file
    -o | --output              String - The path of the output PO file

  Usage
    $ babel-jsxgettext --help
    $ babel-jsxgettext <input> <output>

  Examples
    $ babel-jsxgettext ./test/*.js ./test.po
    $ babel-jsxgettext --plugins "classProperties,objectRestSpread" ./test/*.js test.po

Why

I'm Using Babel with React + JSX for most of my project, but there's no perfect and direct way to generate .po file from ES6 + JSX code(or from a directory).

acron-jsx support jsx but not all the feature I use in Babel(ES7 etc.,). So I grab the Babel parser and use it to generate .po file.

License

MIT

