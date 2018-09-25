A tool like jsxgettext, but works for
es6 +
jsx that babel support.
I have a blog post explain my translation workflow in an Electron app with React + Babel.
$ npm install babel-jsxgettext --save-dev
var parser = require('babel-jsxgettext')
/**
* The parser function
* @param {String} input The path to source JavaScript file
* @param {String} output The path of the output PO file
* @param {String} plugins Babel parser plugins, separate by `,`
* @param {Function} cb The callback function
*/
parser(inputs, output, plugins, function (err) {
if (err) throw err
console.log('Job completed!')
})
Install globally with npm
npm install babel-jsxgettext -g
Options
--help Show this help
--version Current version of package
-p | --plugins String - Babel parser plugins list (`jsx` is always included)'
-i | --input String - The path to soure JavaScript file
-o | --output String - The path of the output PO file
Usage
$ babel-jsxgettext --help
$ babel-jsxgettext <input> <output>
Examples
$ babel-jsxgettext ./test/*.js ./test.po
$ babel-jsxgettext --plugins "classProperties,objectRestSpread" ./test/*.js test.po
I'm Using Babel with React + JSX for most of my project, but there's no perfect and direct way to generate
.po file from ES6 + JSX code(or from a directory).
acron-jsx support
jsx but not all the feature I use in Babel(ES7 etc.,). So I grab the Babel parser and use it to generate
.po file.
