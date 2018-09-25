A tool like jsxgettext, but works for es6 + jsx that babel support.

I have a blog post explain my translation workflow in an Electron app with React + Babel.

Usage

$ npm install babel-jsxgettext

API

var parser = require ( 'babel-jsxgettext' ) parser(inputs, output, plugins, function ( err ) { if (err) throw err console .log( 'Job completed!' ) })

Command line usage

Install globally with npm npm install babel-jsxgettext -g

Why

I'm Using Babel with React + JSX for most of my project, but there's no perfect and direct way to generate .po file from ES6 + JSX code(or from a directory).

acron-jsx support jsx but not all the feature I use in Babel(ES7 etc.,). So I grab the Babel parser and use it to generate .po file.

License

MIT