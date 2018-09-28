DEPRECATED
This package was created a long time ago before istanbul had direct transpiler support. I suggest looking at https://istanbul.js.org/ for an updated and maintained solution for code coverage.
Features
- This package handles coverage for babel generated code by reconciling babel's output and its source map.
- babel-istanbul is drop-in replacement for istanbul, as it is a fork of istanbul with babel compilation inserted into the instrumentation layer.
Getting started
$ npm install babel-istanbul
- babel-istanbul is run exactly like istanbul. For specifics on running istanbul, see istanbul's README.