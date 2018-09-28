openbase logo
babel-istanbul

by Krishnan Anantheswaran
0.12.2 (see all)

Yet another JS code coverage tool that computes statement, line, function and branch coverage with module loader hooks to transparently add coverage when running tests. Supports all JS coverage use cases including unit tests, server side functional tests and browser tests. Built for scale.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

16.1K

GitHub Stars

144

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

106

Package

Dependencies

16

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

DEPRECATED

This package was created a long time ago before istanbul had direct transpiler support. I suggest looking at https://istanbul.js.org/ for an updated and maintained solution for code coverage.

babel-istanbul - babel + istanbul

Features

  • This package handles coverage for babel generated code by reconciling babel's output and its source map.
  • babel-istanbul is drop-in replacement for istanbul, as it is a fork of istanbul with babel compilation inserted into the instrumentation layer.

Getting started

$ npm install babel-istanbul
  • babel-istanbul is run exactly like istanbul. For specifics on running istanbul, see istanbul's README.

