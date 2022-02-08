A webpack loader enabling files imported by babel-plugin-inline-import to trigger rebuilds when content changes.

Installation

First install babel-plugin-inline-import@3.0.0 or later. Then:

npm install babel-inline-import-loader --save-dev

Usage

In your webpack config, put 'babel-inline-import-loader' before 'babel-loader' :

module .exports = { module : { rules : [ { test : /\.js$/ , exclude : /node_modules/ , use : [ 'babel-inline-import-loader' , { loader : 'babel-loader' , options : { plugins : [ [ 'inline-import' , { extensions : [ '.txt' ] }] ], cacheDirectory : false } } ] ] } };

In Next.js, add the following to your next.config.js :

module .exports = { webpack : ( config, { defaultLoaders, dir } ) => { const rulesExceptBabelLoaderRule = config.module.rules.filter( ( rule ) => rule.use !== defaultLoaders.babel ); config.module.rules = [ ...rulesExceptBabelLoaderRule, { test : /\.(js|jsx)$/ , include : [dir], exclude : /node_modules/ , use : [ 'babel-inline-import-loader' , { ...defaultLoaders.babel, options : { ...defaultLoaders.babel.options, cacheDirectory : false , }, }, ], }, ]; return config; }, };

Example

Run npm start and open http://localhost:8080/. Edit example.txt and webpack should rebuild and reload the page automatically.

How does it work?

babel-inline-import-loader depends on babel-plugin-inline-import#10, so that a comment block specifying the original module path is included next to the inlined import. For example,

import example from './example.txt' ;

is compiled to

const example = 'hello world' ;