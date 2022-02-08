A webpack loader enabling files imported by babel-plugin-inline-import to trigger rebuilds when content changes.
First install babel-plugin-inline-import@3.0.0 or later. Then:
npm install babel-inline-import-loader --save-dev
In your webpack config, put
'babel-inline-import-loader' before
'babel-loader':
// webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
// ...
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.js$/,
exclude: /node_modules/,
use: [
'babel-inline-import-loader',
{
loader: 'babel-loader',
options: {
plugins: [
['inline-import', {
extensions: ['.txt']
}]
],
// Make sure cacheDirectory is disabled so that Babel
// always rebuilds dependent modules
cacheDirectory: false // default
}
}
]
]
}
};
In Next.js, add the following to your
next.config.js:
module.exports = {
// ...
webpack: (config, { defaultLoaders, dir }) => {
const rulesExceptBabelLoaderRule = config.module.rules.filter(
(rule) => rule.use !== defaultLoaders.babel
);
config.module.rules = [
...rulesExceptBabelLoaderRule,
{
test: /\.(js|jsx)$/,
include: [dir],
exclude: /node_modules/,
use: [
'babel-inline-import-loader',
{
...defaultLoaders.babel,
options: {
...defaultLoaders.babel.options,
// Disable cacheDirectory so that Babel
// always rebuilds dependent modules
cacheDirectory: false,
},
},
],
},
];
return config;
},
};
Run
npm start and open http://localhost:8080/. Edit example.txt and webpack should rebuild and reload the page automatically.
babel-inline-import-loader depends on babel-plugin-inline-import#10, so that a comment block specifying the original module path is included next to the inlined import. For example,
import example from './example.txt';
is compiled to
/* babel-plugin-inline-import './example.txt' */ const example = 'hello world';
babel-inline-import-loader then parses the value
'./example.txt' from the comment and includes that file in webpack's dependency graph via
this.addDependency.