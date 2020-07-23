Extract gettext string with babel support syntax JSX, ES6, ... It is based on
node-gettext. This is a fork of the npm module
babel-gettext-plugin which
adds support for references and runs on earlier versions of node.
Supports babel 7.
yarn add babel-gettext-extractor
or
npm install --save babel-gettext-extractor
var babel = require("babel");
babel.transform(code, { plugins:["babel-gettext-extractor"]});
babel --plugins babel-gettext-extractor code.js
"plugins": [
[ "babel-gettext-extractor", {
"headers": <Object>,
"functionNames": <Object>,
"fileName": <String|Function>,
"baseDirectory": <String>,
"stripTemplateLiteralIndent": <Boolean>
}]
]
The headers to put in the po file.
headers: {
"content-type": "text/plain; charset=UTF-8",
"plural-forms": "nplurals=2; plural=(n!=1);"
}
A list of function names to extract. The list is the definition of the
parameters:
"domain",
"msgctxt",
"msgid",
"msgid_plural" and
"count"
example:
functionNames: {
myfunction: ["msgid"]
}
The filename where the end result is placed. If you supply a function, it will receive the current file babel is working on and you can return the full path to where you want to save your translation template for this particular file.
example:
[
require("babel-gettext-extractor"),
{
fileName: (file) => {
const sourceFile = file.opts.sourceFileName;
if (/^node_modules\//.test(sourceFile)) {
return false;
}
return sourceFile
.split(/[\/\\.]/)
.filter(name => !['src', 'packages', 'js'].includes(name))
.slice(0, 2)
.join('-') + '-template.pot';
},
},
]
If provided, then file names are chopped off in relation to this base path if filenames start with that path.
If true this will strip leading indents from multiline strings. Note: this requires gettext function implementations to do the same leading indent removal. Useful if you want to use Template literals for multiline strings to be passed into to gettext functions.