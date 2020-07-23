Extract gettext string with babel support syntax JSX, ES6, ... It is based on node-gettext. This is a fork of the npm module babel-gettext-plugin which adds support for references and runs on earlier versions of node.

Supports babel 7.

Install

yarn add babel-gettext-extractor or npm install --save babel-gettext-extractor

Node use

var babel = require ( "babel" ); babel.transform(code, { plugins :[ "babel-gettext-extractor" ]});

Command line use

babel --plugins babel-gettext-extractor code .js

Options

"plugins" : [ [ "babel-gettext-extractor" , { "headers" : <Object>, "functionNames": <Object>, "fileName": <String|Function>, "baseDirectory": <String>, "stripTemplateLiteralIndent": <Boolean> }] ]

headers

The headers to put in the po file.

headers: { "content-type" : "text/plain; charset=UTF-8" , "plural-forms" : "nplurals=2; plural=(n!=1);" }

functionNames

A list of function names to extract. The list is the definition of the parameters: "domain" , "msgctxt" , "msgid" , "msgid_plural" and "count"

example:

functionNames: { myfunction : [ "msgid" ] }

fileName

The filename where the end result is placed. If you supply a function, it will receive the current file babel is working on and you can return the full path to where you want to save your translation template for this particular file.

example:

[ require ( "babel-gettext-extractor" ), { fileName : ( file ) => { const sourceFile = file.opts.sourceFileName; if ( /^node_modules\// .test(sourceFile)) { return false ; } return sourceFile .split( /[\/\\.]/ ) .filter( name => ![ 'src' , 'packages' , 'js' ].includes(name)) .slice( 0 , 2 ) .join( '-' ) + '-template.pot' ; }, }, ]

baseDirectory

If provided, then file names are chopped off in relation to this base path if filenames start with that path.

stripTemplateLiteralIndent

If true this will strip leading indents from multiline strings. Note: this requires gettext function implementations to do the same leading indent removal. Useful if you want to use Template literals for multiline strings to be passed into to gettext functions.

License

MIT License.