babel-extract-comments

by Jon Schlinkert
1.0.0 (see all)

Uses babel to extract JavaScript code comments from a string. Returns an array of comment objects, with line, column, index, comment type and comment string.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.7M

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

babel-extract-comments

Uses babel (babylon) to extract JavaScript code comments from a JavaScript string or file.

Please consider following this project's author, Jon Schlinkert, and consider starring the project to show your ❤️ and support.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save babel-extract-comments

Usage

Add to your Node.js/JavaScript project with the following line of code:

const extract = require('babel-extract-comments');

API

extract

Extract code comments from the given string.

Params

  • string {String}: String of javascript
  • returns {Array}: Array of code comment objects.

Example

var extract = require('babel-extract-comments');
console.log(extract('// this is a code comment'));
// [{ type: 'CommentBlock',
//  value: '!\n * babel-extract-comments <https://github.com/jonschlinkert/babel-extract-comments>\n *\n *
// Copyright (c) 2014-2018, Jon Schlinkert.\n * Released under the MIT License.\n ',
//   start: 0,
//   end: 173,
//   loc: SourceLocation { start: [Position], end: [Position] } }]

.file

Extract code comments from a JavaScript file.

Params

  • file {String}: Filepath to the file to parse.
  • options {Object}: Options to pass to esprima.
  • returns {Array}: Array of code comment objects.

Example

console.log(extract.file('some-file.js'), { cwd: 'some/path' });
// [ { type: 'Line',
//     value: ' this is a line comment',
//     range: [ 0, 25 ],
//     loc: { start: { line: 1, column: 0 }, end: { line: 1, column: 25 } } } ]

About

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Running Tests

Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command:

$ npm install && npm test
Building docs

(This project's readme.md is generated by verb, please don't edit the readme directly. Any changes to the readme must be made in the .verb.md readme template.)

To generate the readme, run the following command:

$ npm install -g verbose/verb#dev verb-generate-readme && verb

You might also be interested in these projects:

Contributors

CommitsContributor
4jonschlinkert
1eventualbuddha

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2018, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.

This file was generated by verb-generate-readme, v0.6.0, on February 12, 2018.

