Uses babel (babylon) to extract JavaScript code comments from a JavaScript string or file.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save babel-extract-comments

Usage

Add to your Node.js/JavaScript project with the following line of code:

const extract = require ( 'babel-extract-comments' );

API

Extract code comments from the given string .

Params

string {String} : String of javascript

: String of javascript returns {Array}: Array of code comment objects.

Example

var extract = require ( 'babel-extract-comments' ); console .log(extract( '// this is a code comment' ));

Extract code comments from a JavaScript file.

Params

file {String} : Filepath to the file to parse.

: Filepath to the file to parse. options {Object} : Options to pass to esprima.

: Options to pass to esprima. returns {Array}: Array of code comment objects.

Example

console .log(extract.file( 'some-file.js' ), { cwd : 'some/path' });

About

