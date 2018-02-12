Uses babel (babylon) to extract JavaScript code comments from a JavaScript string or file.
Install with npm:
$ npm install --save babel-extract-comments
Add to your Node.js/JavaScript project with the following line of code:
const extract = require('babel-extract-comments');
Extract code comments from the given
string.
Params
string {String}: String of javascript
returns {Array}: Array of code comment objects.
Example
var extract = require('babel-extract-comments');
console.log(extract('// this is a code comment'));
// [{ type: 'CommentBlock',
// value: '!\n * babel-extract-comments <https://github.com/jonschlinkert/babel-extract-comments>\n *\n *
// Copyright (c) 2014-2018, Jon Schlinkert.\n * Released under the MIT License.\n ',
// start: 0,
// end: 173,
// loc: SourceLocation { start: [Position], end: [Position] } }]
Extract code comments from a JavaScript file.
Params
file {String}: Filepath to the file to parse.
options {Object}: Options to pass to esprima.
returns {Array}: Array of code comment objects.
Example
console.log(extract.file('some-file.js'), { cwd: 'some/path' });
// [ { type: 'Line',
// value: ' this is a line comment',
// range: [ 0, 25 ],
// loc: { start: { line: 1, column: 0 }, end: { line: 1, column: 25 } } } ]
Jon Schlinkert
Copyright © 2018, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.
