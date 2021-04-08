Add this plugin to generate mirrored esm modules for your existing bundles. You may use these bundles in
module/nomodule in your web-app and ship less transpiled code to your users.
Works with Webpack4 and Babel7
npm i -D babel-esm-plugin
This plugin only works when you're already using
babel-preset-env.
Also, there is an expectation that your
babel-preset-env is configured in the shape:
{
use: {
loader: 'babel-loader',
options: {
"presets": [["@babel/preset-env", {
"targets": {
"browsers": ["last 2 versions", "safari >= 7"]
}
....
}]]
},
},
}
new BabelEsmPlugin({
filename: '[name].es6.js',
chunkFilename: '[id].es6.js',
excludedPlugins: [...],
additionalPlugins: [...],
beforeStartExecution: function(plugins, babelConfig) {}
});
filename: Output name of es6 bundles. (default: '[name].es6.js')
chunkFilename: Output name of es6 chunks. (default: '[id].es6.js')
excludedPlugins: List of plugins you want to exclude from generating es6 bundles.
additionalPlugins: List of plugins you want to add while generating es6 bundles.
beforeStartExecution: A callback function which passes all plugins and the new babel config, to a function where the user can modify them before starting the
ESM build.
A usual output from webpack output looks like this:
With this plugin added, you will be generating es6 outputs:
const BabelEsmPlugin = require('babel-esm-plugin');
module.exports = {
entry: {
index: './index.js',
home: './index2.js'
},
output: {
filename: "[name].js"
},
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.js$/,
exclude: /(node_modules|bower_components)/,
use: {
loader: 'babel-loader',
options: {
"presets": [["@babel/preset-env", {
"targets": {
"browsers": ["last 2 versions", "safari >= 7"]
}
}]]
},
},
}
]
},
plugins: [
new BabelEsmPlugin()
]
}