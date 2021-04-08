Add this plugin to generate mirrored esm modules for your existing bundles. You may use these bundles in module/nomodule in your web-app and ship less transpiled code to your users. Works with Webpack4 and Babel7

npm i -D babel-esm-plugin

Note

This plugin only works when you're already using babel-preset-env .

Also, there is an expectation that your babel-preset-env is configured in the shape:

{ use : { loader: 'babel-loader' , options: { "presets" : [[ "@babel/preset-env" , { "targets" : { "browsers" : [ "last 2 versions" , "safari >= 7" ] } .... }]] }, }, }

Options

new BabelEsmPlugin({ filename : '[name].es6.js' , chunkFilename : '[id].es6.js' , excludedPlugins : [...], additionalPlugins : [...], beforeStartExecution : function ( plugins, babelConfig ) {} });

filename : Output name of es6 bundles. (default: '[name].es6.js') chunkFilename : Output name of es6 chunks. (default: '[id].es6.js') excludedPlugins : List of plugins you want to exclude from generating es6 bundles. additionalPlugins : List of plugins you want to add while generating es6 bundles. beforeStartExecution : A callback function which passes all plugins and the new babel config, to a function where the user can modify them before starting the ESM build.

Without this plugin

A usual output from webpack output looks like this:

With this plugin

With this plugin added, you will be generating es6 outputs:

How to use