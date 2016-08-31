openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
bep

babel-es6-polyfill

by Jason Berry
1.1.0 (see all)

A pure ES6 polyfill for Babel that only includes standardised features

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1K

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

babel-es6-polyfill

A pure ES6 polyfill for Babel that only includes standardised features

Why?

You may prefer to use this polyfill if:

  • your browser-support baseline only includes modern browsers that implement ES5 completely, so you have no need for an ES5 polyfill
  • you'd rather use only language features that are on the standards track (e.g. no window.setImmediate)
  • you'd rather not use language features that are still in proposal state, and are quite likely to change

Installation

$ npm install babel-es6-polyfill --save

How to use the Polyfill

This polyfill is intended for browser usage only. The browser-polyfill.js provided by babel-es6-polyfill should be used instead of the browser-polyfill.js file you'd ordinarily use from babel-core. Usage details are the same as Babel's Usage in Browser docs:

This needs to be included before all your compiled Babel code. You can either prepend it to your compiled code or include it in a <script> before it.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial