A pure ES6 polyfill for Babel that only includes standardised features

You may prefer to use this polyfill if:

your browser-support baseline only includes modern browsers that implement ES5 completely, so you have no need for an ES5 polyfill

you'd rather use only language features that are on the standards track (e.g. no window.setImmediate)

you'd rather not use language features that are still in proposal state, and are quite likely to change

Installation

$ npm install babel-es6-polyfill --save

How to use the Polyfill

This polyfill is intended for browser usage only. The browser-polyfill.js provided by babel-es6-polyfill should be used instead of the browser-polyfill.js file you'd ordinarily use from babel-core . Usage details are the same as Babel's Usage in Browser docs: