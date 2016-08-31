A pure ES6 polyfill for Babel that only includes standardised features
You may prefer to use this polyfill if:
$ npm install babel-es6-polyfill --save
This polyfill is intended for browser usage only. The
browser-polyfill.js provided by
babel-es6-polyfill should be used instead of the
browser-polyfill.js file you'd ordinarily use from
babel-core. Usage details are the same as Babel's Usage in Browser docs:
This needs to be included before all your compiled Babel code. You can either prepend it to your compiled code or include it in a
<script>before it.