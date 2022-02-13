openbase logo
babel-core

by babel
6.26.3 (see all)

🐠 Babel is a compiler for writing next generation JavaScript.

Readme

babel

The compiler for writing next generation JavaScript.

Babel (pronounced "babble") is a community-driven project used by many companies and projects, and is maintained by a group of volunteers. If you'd like to help support the future of the project, please consider:

  • Giving developer time on the project. (Message us on Twitter or Slack for guidance!)
  • Giving funds by becoming a sponsor on Open Collective or GitHub (which goes to our Open Collective account)!

Sponsors

Our top sponsors are shown below! [Become a sponsor]

Intro

Babel is a tool that helps you write code in the latest version of JavaScript. When your supported environments don't support certain features natively, Babel will help you compile those features down to a supported version.

In

// ES2020 nullish coalescing
function greet(input) {
  return input ?? "Hello world";
}

Out

function greet(input) {
  return input != null ? input : "Hello world";
}

Try it out at our REPL.

FAQ

Who maintains Babel?

Mostly a handful of volunteers, funded by you! Please check out our team page!

Is there a Babel song?

I'm so glad you asked: Hallelujah —— In Praise of Babel by @angus-c, audio version by @swyx. Tweet us your recordings!

Looking for support?

For questions and support please join our Slack Community (you can sign up here for an invite), ask a question on Stack Overflow, or ping us on Twitter.

Where are the docs?

Check out our website: babeljs.io, and report issues/features at babel/website.

Want to report a bug or request a feature?

Please read through our CONTRIBUTING.md and fill out the issue template at babel/issues!

Want to contribute to Babel?

Check out:

Some resources:

How is the repo structured?

The Babel repo is managed as a monorepo that is composed of many npm packages.

License

MIT

100
Tristan MarshAustralia50 Ratings53 Reviews
Front End Developer in Melbourne, Australia
August 21, 2020
Great Documentation
Performant
Easy to Use
Bleeding Edge
Highly Customizable
Responsive Maintainers

Babel is the life save that enables us to develop web apps with modern tools and language features while still having confidence that users on old browsers will be able to run our apps. It is a must have in your project build and already utilised by numerous starter kits.

0
ABHISHEK CHANDRASENAN
December 4, 2020
complexity of O(log n).
December 4, 2020
Easy to Use
Performant
Great Documentation

Without babel, my learning of React would have been very difficult as babel as it converts our code so that it works on even old web browsers.

0
RodrigoPilz
1 year ago
1 year ago
Andy
1 year ago
1 year ago
rajdigitech
1 year ago
Hi! I am #Rajasekhar Reddy Polu from India as computer @programmer, I've been developing a unique web applications that might be beseeming to an Organization
1 year ago

