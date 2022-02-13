The compiler for writing next generation JavaScript.
Babel (pronounced "babble") is a community-driven project used by many companies and projects, and is maintained by a group of volunteers. If you'd like to help support the future of the project, please consider:
Babel is a tool that helps you write code in the latest version of JavaScript. When your supported environments don't support certain features natively, Babel will help you compile those features down to a supported version.
In
// ES2020 nullish coalescing
function greet(input) {
return input ?? "Hello world";
}
Out
function greet(input) {
return input != null ? input : "Hello world";
}
The Babel repo is managed as a monorepo that is composed of many npm packages.
Babel is the life save that enables us to develop web apps with modern tools and language features while still having confidence that users on old browsers will be able to run our apps. It is a must have in your project build and already utilised by numerous starter kits.
Without babel, my learning of React would have been very difficult as babel as it converts our code so that it works on even old web browsers.