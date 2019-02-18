DEPRECATED

The Babel team has provided an official solution for the problem that this package was solving. If you want to use jest with babel@7 please just install following:

npm install --save-dev babel-jest @babel/core babel-core@7.0.0-bridge.0

Babel jest plugin

babel-jest didn't work with @babel/* packages so I made it to do so.

Setup

npm install --save-dev babel- 7 -jest

Add it to your jest configuration like this:

"jest" : { "transform" : { ".js$" : "babel-7-jest" } }

A minimal package.json would look like this:

{ "name" : "example" , "version" : "0.0.1" , "description" : "Example of jest and babel 7" , "main" : "server.js" , "scripts" : { "test" : "jest" , "dev:test" : "jest --watch" }, "jest" : { "transform" : { ".js$" : "babel-7-jest" } }, "author" : "Sneezoo" , "license" : "MIT" , "devDependencies" : { "@babel/core" : "^7.0.0-beta.31" , "babel-7-jest" : "^21.3.1" , "jest" : "^21.2.1" }, "dependencies" : {} }

Be aware of @babel/core , which you will need to add to your devDepenencies!

For more information have a look at the jest docs