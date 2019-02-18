The Babel team has provided an official solution for the problem that this package was solving. If you want to use
jest with
babel@7 please just install following:
npm install --save-dev babel-jest @babel/core babel-core@7.0.0-bridge.0
babel-jest didn't work with
@babel/* packages so I made it to do so.
npm install --save-dev babel-7-jest
Add it to your jest configuration like this:
"jest": {
"transform": {
".js$": "babel-7-jest"
}
}
A minimal
package.json would look like this:
{
"name": "example",
"version": "0.0.1",
"description": "Example of jest and babel 7",
"main": "server.js",
"scripts": {
"test": "jest",
"dev:test": "jest --watch"
},
"jest": {
"transform": {
".js$": "babel-7-jest"
}
},
"author": "Sneezoo",
"license": "MIT",
"devDependencies": {
"@babel/core": "^7.0.0-beta.31",
"babel-7-jest": "^21.3.1",
"jest": "^21.2.1"
},
"dependencies": {}
}
Be aware of
@babel/core, which you will need to add to your devDepenencies!
For more information have a look at the jest docs