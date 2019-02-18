openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
b7j

babel-7-jest

by Sneezoo
21.3.3 (see all)

babel-jest with babel 7 packages

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

537

GitHub Stars

24

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

34

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

DEPRECATED

The Babel team has provided an official solution for the problem that this package was solving. If you want to use jest with babel@7 please just install following:

npm install --save-dev babel-jest @babel/core babel-core@7.0.0-bridge.0

babel-7-jest

Babel jest plugin

babel-jest didn't work with @babel/* packages so I made it to do so.

Setup

npm install --save-dev babel-7-jest

Add it to your jest configuration like this:

"jest": {
  "transform": {
    ".js$": "babel-7-jest"
  }
}

A minimal package.json would look like this:

{
  "name": "example",
  "version": "0.0.1",
  "description": "Example of jest and babel 7",
  "main": "server.js",
  "scripts": {
    "test": "jest",
    "dev:test": "jest --watch"
  },
  "jest": {
    "transform": {
      ".js$": "babel-7-jest"
    }
  },
  "author": "Sneezoo",
  "license": "MIT",
  "devDependencies": {
    "@babel/core": "^7.0.0-beta.31",
    "babel-7-jest": "^21.3.1",
    "jest": "^21.2.1"
  },
  "dependencies": {}
}

Be aware of @babel/core, which you will need to add to your devDepenencies!

For more information have a look at the jest docs

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial