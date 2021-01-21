Babar

CLI bar charts for node.js

Babar is a simple node.js library to draw bar charts in your console.

While it isn't an advanced charting library, it can be useful to get a rought idea of:

whether some data is random or not

whether some data is linear, exponential, etc ...

easy to use

lightweight (~100 lines of code)

color output

ASCII output

automatically bucketizes values (currently only averages values in a bucket)

MIT license

limited options

only bar charts

only one data set per graph

limited accuracy

only numerical labels

only linear axes

Installation

npm install babar

Usage

Babar exposes a function whose signature expects at least an array of points, where a point is an array of two values [x, y] . It returns a string representation of the data which can be output to your console.

var babar = require ( 'babar' ); console .log(babar([[ 0 , 1 ], [ 1 , 5 ], [ 2 , 5 ], [ 3 , 1 ], [ 4 , 6 ]]));

While it does its best to render the data automatically, you can also pass along some options.

var babar = require ( 'babar' ); console .log(babar([[ 0 , 1 ], [ 1 , 5 ], [ 2 , 5 ], [ 3 , 1 ], [ 4 , 6 ]], { color : 'green' , width : 40 , height : 10 , maxY : 10 , yFractions : 1 }));

Options

caption : specify a caption to display over the bar chart

: specify a caption to display over the bar chart color="cyan" : specify a color ('yellow', 'cyan', 'white', 'magenta', 'green', 'red', 'grey', 'blue', or 'ascii')

: specify a color ('yellow', 'cyan', 'white', 'magenta', 'green', 'red', 'grey', 'blue', or 'ascii') grid="black" : specify a color ('yellow', 'cyan', 'white', 'magenta', 'green', 'red', 'grey', 'blue')

: specify a color ('yellow', 'cyan', 'white', 'magenta', 'green', 'red', 'grey', 'blue') width=80 : output will fit in specified width

: output will fit in specified width height=15 : output will fit in specified height

: output will fit in specified height xFractions : number of fractions for x labels, does its best by default

: number of fractions for x labels, does its best by default yFractions : number of fractions for y labels, does its best by default

: number of fractions for y labels, does its best by default minX : minimum x value for x axle

: minimum x value for x axle maxX : maximum x value for x axle

: maximum x value for x axle minY : minimum y value for y axle (negative values not supported yet)

: minimum y value for y axle (negative values not supported yet) maxY: maximum y value for y axle

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2013 Stephan Florquin

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.