b64toBlob(b64Data: string, contentType?: string): Blob converts a base64 string to a Blob object as described in this Stack Overflow post.

Note that the Blob class only exists in browsers, not Node, so this package is only meant for use in the browser and simulated browser environments, not as part of a typical Node server.

Example Usage

This module uses the UMD returnExports pattern to export itself for either AMD or Node/Webpack module loading, falling back to a global browser definition if neither are available.

With Webpack

npm install b64-to-blob

var b64toBlob = require ( 'b64-to-blob' ); var contentType = 'image/png' ; var b64Data = 'iVBORw0KGgoAAAANSUhEUgAAAAUAAAAFCAYAAACN' + 'byblAAAAHElEQVQI12P4//8/w38GIAXDIBKE0DHx' + 'gljNBAAO9TXL0Y4OHwAAAABJRU5ErkJggg==' ; var blob = b64toBlob(b64Data, contentType); var blobUrl = URL.createObjectURL(blob); window .location = blobUrl;

Without a Build Step