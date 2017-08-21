b64toBlob(b64Data: string, contentType?: string): Blob converts a base64
string to a Blob object as described in this Stack Overflow post.
Note that the
Blob class only exists in browsers, not Node, so this package
is only meant for use in the browser and simulated browser environments, not as
part of a typical Node server.
This module uses the UMD returnExports pattern to export itself for either AMD or Node/Webpack module loading, falling back to a global browser definition if neither are available.
npm install b64-to-blob
var b64toBlob = require('b64-to-blob');
var contentType = 'image/png';
var b64Data =
'iVBORw0KGgoAAAANSUhEUgAAAAUAAAAFCAYAAACN' +
'byblAAAAHElEQVQI12P4//8/w38GIAXDIBKE0DHx' +
'gljNBAAO9TXL0Y4OHwAAAABJRU5ErkJggg==';
var blob = b64toBlob(b64Data, contentType);
var blobUrl = URL.createObjectURL(blob);
window.location = blobUrl;
<script src="https://unpkg.com/b64-to-blob"></script>
<script>
var contentType = 'image/png';
var b64Data =
'iVBORw0KGgoAAAANSUhEUgAAAAUAAAAFCAYAAACN' +
'byblAAAAHElEQVQI12P4//8/w38GIAXDIBKE0DHx' +
'gljNBAAO9TXL0Y4OHwAAAABJRU5ErkJggg==';
var blob = b64toBlob(b64Data, contentType);
var blobUrl = URL.createObjectURL(blob);
window.location = blobUrl;
</script>