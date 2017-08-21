openbase logo
btb

b64-to-blob

by Jeremy Banks
1.2.19 (see all)

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

16.2K

GitHub Stars

41

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

CC0-1.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

b64toBlob(b64Data: string, contentType?: string): Blob converts a base64 string to a Blob object as described in this Stack Overflow post.

Note that the Blob class only exists in browsers, not Node, so this package is only meant for use in the browser and simulated browser environments, not as part of a typical Node server.

Example Usage

This module uses the UMD returnExports pattern to export itself for either AMD or Node/Webpack module loading, falling back to a global browser definition if neither are available.

With Webpack

npm install b64-to-blob

var b64toBlob = require('b64-to-blob');

var contentType = 'image/png';
var b64Data =
    'iVBORw0KGgoAAAANSUhEUgAAAAUAAAAFCAYAAACN' +
    'byblAAAAHElEQVQI12P4//8/w38GIAXDIBKE0DHx' +
    'gljNBAAO9TXL0Y4OHwAAAABJRU5ErkJggg==';

var blob = b64toBlob(b64Data, contentType);

var blobUrl = URL.createObjectURL(blob);
window.location = blobUrl;

Without a Build Step

<script src="https://unpkg.com/b64-to-blob"></script>
<script>
    var contentType = 'image/png';
    var b64Data =
        'iVBORw0KGgoAAAANSUhEUgAAAAUAAAAFCAYAAACN' +
        'byblAAAAHElEQVQI12P4//8/w38GIAXDIBKE0DHx' +
        'gljNBAAO9TXL0Y4OHwAAAABJRU5ErkJggg==';

    var blob = b64toBlob(b64Data, contentType);

    var blobUrl = URL.createObjectURL(blob);
    window.location = blobUrl;
</script>

