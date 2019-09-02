JavaScript component to compute base 58 encoding. This encoding is typically used for crypto currencies such as Bitcoin.
Note: If you're looking for base 58 check encoding, see: https://github.com/bitcoinjs/bs58check, which depends upon this library.
npm i --save bs58
input must be a
Uint8Array,
Buffer, or an
Array. It returns a
string.
example:
const bs58 = require('bs58')
const bytes = Uint8Array.from([
0, 60, 23, 110, 101, 155, 234,
15, 41, 163, 233, 191, 120, 128,
193, 18, 177, 179, 27, 77, 200,
38, 38, 129, 135
])
const address = bs58.encode(bytes)
console.log(address)
// => 16UjcYNBG9GTK4uq2f7yYEbuifqCzoLMGS
input must be a base 58 encoded string. Returns a Uint8Array.
example:
const bs58 = require('bs58')
const address = '16UjcYNBG9GTK4uq2f7yYEbuifqCzoLMGS'
const bytes = bs58.decode(address)
// See uint8array-tools package for helpful hex encoding/decoding/compare tools
console.log(Buffer.from(bytes).toString('hex'))
// => 003c176e659bea0f29a3e9bf7880c112b1b31b4dc826268187
You can use this module in the browser. Install Browserify:
npm install -g browserify
then run:
browserify node_modules/bs58/index.js -o bs58.bundle.js --standalone bs58
Uses JavaScript standard style. Read more:
bigi as a dependency
MIT