bs58

JavaScript component to compute base 58 encoding. This encoding is typically used for crypto currencies such as Bitcoin.

Note: If you're looking for base 58 check encoding, see: https://github.com/bitcoinjs/bs58check, which depends upon this library.

Install

npm i --save bs58

API

input must be a Uint8Array , Buffer , or an Array . It returns a string .

example:

const bs58 = require ( 'bs58' ) const bytes = Uint8Array .from([ 0 , 60 , 23 , 110 , 101 , 155 , 234 , 15 , 41 , 163 , 233 , 191 , 120 , 128 , 193 , 18 , 177 , 179 , 27 , 77 , 200 , 38 , 38 , 129 , 135 ]) const address = bs58.encode(bytes) console .log(address)

input must be a base 58 encoded string. Returns a Uint8Array.

example:

const bs58 = require ( 'bs58' ) const address = '16UjcYNBG9GTK4uq2f7yYEbuifqCzoLMGS' const bytes = bs58.decode(address) console .log(Buffer.from(bytes).toString( 'hex' ))

Browser

You can use this module in the browser. Install Browserify:

npm install -g browserify

then run:

browserify node_modules/bs58/index.js -o bs58.bundle.js --standalone bs58

Hack / Test

Uses JavaScript standard style. Read more:

Credits

Mike Hearn for original Java implementation

Stefan Thomas for porting to JavaScript

Stephan Pair for buffer improvements

Daniel Cousens for cleanup and merging improvements from bitcoinjs-lib

Jared Deckard for killing bigi as a dependency

License

MIT