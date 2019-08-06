openbase logo
b2a

b2a

by Kael
1.1.2 (see all)

btoa and atob support for node.js or old browsers, with the Unicode Problems fixed

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.6K

GitHub Stars

21

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

Build Status Coverage

b2a

btoa and atob (base64/base64url encoding and decoding) support for node.js or old browsers, with the Unicode Problems fixed.

The common problem of other libraries is that they fail to encode 16-bit strings. Since DOMStrings are 16-bit-encoded strings, in most browsers calling window.btoa on a Unicode string will cause a 'Character Out Of Range' exception if a character exceeds the range of a 8-bit byte (0x00~0xFF).

This module will try to reuse window.atob and window.btoa when possible.

Install

$ npm install b2a

Usage

import {
  // Encode a string in base-64
  btoa,
  // Decode a string in base-64
  atob,

  // Encode a string into base64url
  btoau,
  // Decode a base64url-encoded string
  atobu
} from 'b2a'

btoa('a')           // 'YQ=='
window.btoa('a')    // 'YQ==', works fine with ASCII characters


// Oooooooops!
// In most browsers, calling btoa() on a Unicode string
// will cause a Character Out Of Range exception.
window.btoa('中文')  // throws InvalidCharacterError ❌

btoa('中文')         // '5Lit5paH' ✅


// Oooooooops!
window.atob('5Lit5paH')   // 'ä¸­æ', oh no! ❌

atob('5Lit5paH')          // '中文', great! ✅


btoau('μπορούμε')                 // zrzPgM6_z4HOv8-NzrzOtQ==

atobu('zrzPgM6_z4HOv8-NzrzOtQ==') // μπορούμε

base64url support since 1.1.0

Since 1.1.0, btoau and atobu are introduced to encode and decode in base64url format.

import {btoau} from 'b2a'

location.href = `https://domain.com/login?return_to=${btoau(location.href)}`

License

MIT

