btoa and
atob (base64/base64url encoding and decoding) support for node.js or old browsers, with the Unicode Problems fixed.
The common problem of other libraries is that they fail to encode 16-bit strings. Since DOMStrings are 16-bit-encoded strings, in most browsers calling
window.btoa on a Unicode string will cause a
'Character Out Of Range' exception if a character exceeds the range of a 8-bit byte (
0x00~0xFF).
This module will try to reuse
window.atob and
window.btoa when possible.
$ npm install b2a
import {
// Encode a string in base-64
btoa,
// Decode a string in base-64
atob,
// Encode a string into base64url
btoau,
// Decode a base64url-encoded string
atobu
} from 'b2a'
btoa('a') // 'YQ=='
window.btoa('a') // 'YQ==', works fine with ASCII characters
// Oooooooops!
// In most browsers, calling btoa() on a Unicode string
// will cause a Character Out Of Range exception.
window.btoa('中文') // throws InvalidCharacterError ❌
btoa('中文') // '5Lit5paH' ✅
// Oooooooops!
window.atob('5Lit5paH') // 'ä¸æ', oh no! ❌
atob('5Lit5paH') // '中文', great! ✅
btoau('μπορούμε') // zrzPgM6_z4HOv8-NzrzOtQ==
atobu('zrzPgM6_z4HOv8-NzrzOtQ==') // μπορούμε
base64url support since 1.1.0
Since
1.1.0,
btoau and
atobu are introduced to encode and decode in base64url format.
import {btoau} from 'b2a'
location.href = `https://domain.com/login?return_to=${btoau(location.href)}`
MIT