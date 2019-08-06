b2a

btoa and atob (base64/base64url encoding and decoding) support for node.js or old browsers, with the Unicode Problems fixed.

The common problem of other libraries is that they fail to encode 16-bit strings. Since DOMStrings are 16-bit-encoded strings, in most browsers calling window.btoa on a Unicode string will cause a 'Character Out Of Range' exception if a character exceeds the range of a 8-bit byte ( 0x00~0xFF ).

This module will try to reuse window.atob and window.btoa when possible.

Install

$ npm install b2a

Usage

import { btoa, atob, btoau, atobu } from 'b2a' btoa( 'a' ) window .btoa( 'a' ) window .btoa( '中文' ) btoa( '中文' ) window .atob( '5Lit5paH' ) atob( '5Lit5paH' ) btoau( 'μπορούμε' ) atobu( 'zrzPgM6_z4HOv8-NzrzOtQ==' )

base64url support since 1.1.0

Since 1.1.0 , btoau and atobu are introduced to encode and decode in base64url format.

import {btoau} from 'b2a' location.href = `https://domain.com/login?return_to= ${btoau(location.href)} `

License

MIT