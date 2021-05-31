Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage API Client
b2-cloud-storage is an API wrapper for all current Backblaze B2 API operations. It provides helper methods for uploading files of all sizes, and takes care of the necessary chunking, parting, and API retries that need to happen to ensure files are uploaded successfully.
This module adheres the integration guidelines as published by Backblaze at https://www.backblaze.com/b2/docs/integration_checklist.html.
'use strict';
const b2CloudStorage = require('b2-cloud-storage');
const b2 = new b2CloudStorage({
auth: {
accountId: '<accountId>', // NOTE: This is the accountId unique to the key
applicationKey: '<applicationKey>'
}
});
b2.authorize(function(err){
if(err){ throw err; }
// this function wraps both a normal upload AND a large file upload
b2.uploadFile('/path/to/file.zip', {
bucketId: '<bucketId>',
fileName: 'file.zip', // this is the object storage "key". Can include a full path
contentType: 'application/zip',
onUploadProgress: function(update){
console.log(`Progress: ${update.percent}% (${update.bytesDispatched}/${update.bytesTotal}`);
// output: Progress: 9% 9012/100024
}
}, function(err, results){
// handle callback
});
});
You can read the full documentation here.