b2-cloud-storage

by nodecraft
1.0.4 (see all)

Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage API Client. Implements all of the B2 Cloud Storage APIs, with helper methods for uploading files.

Downloads/wk

16

GitHub Stars

32

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Backblaze API

Readme

b2-cloud-storage

npm version dependencies Status Actions Status FOSSA Status

Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage API Client

b2-cloud-storage is an API wrapper for all current Backblaze B2 API operations. It provides helper methods for uploading files of all sizes, and takes care of the necessary chunking, parting, and API retries that need to happen to ensure files are uploaded successfully.

This module adheres the integration guidelines as published by Backblaze at https://www.backblaze.com/b2/docs/integration_checklist.html.

Basic Example

'use strict';
const b2CloudStorage = require('b2-cloud-storage');

const b2 = new b2CloudStorage({
    auth: {
        accountId: '<accountId>', // NOTE: This is the accountId unique to the key
        applicationKey: '<applicationKey>'
    }
});

b2.authorize(function(err){
    if(err){ throw err; }

    // this function wraps both a normal upload AND a large file upload
    b2.uploadFile('/path/to/file.zip', {
        bucketId: '<bucketId>',
        fileName: 'file.zip', // this is the object storage "key". Can include a full path
        contentType: 'application/zip',
        onUploadProgress: function(update){
            console.log(`Progress: ${update.percent}% (${update.bytesDispatched}/${update.bytesTotal}`);
            // output: Progress: 9% 9012/100024
        }
    }, function(err, results){
        // handle callback
    });
});

Documentation

You can read the full documentation here.

Roadmap:

  • Improve unit tests and code coverage
  • Add helper methods to delete all file versions for a single file
  • Add helper methods to better query paginated search

License

FOSSA Status

Alternatives

bac
backblazeAn unofficial package to easily deal with Backblaze API on Node.js
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
7
eb
easy-backblazeThe absolute simplest way possible to make Backblaze B2 API calls.
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
30
sb
solid-bucketA universal API for Cloud Storage providers. Supports: Amazon AWS S3, Backblaze B2, Microsoft Azure Blob, DigitalOcean Spaces, Rackspace Cloud Storage, Wasabi Object Storage and any S3-Compatible cloud storage or Folder (e.g NAS)
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
8

