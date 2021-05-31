Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage API Client

b2-cloud-storage is an API wrapper for all current Backblaze B2 API operations. It provides helper methods for uploading files of all sizes, and takes care of the necessary chunking, parting, and API retries that need to happen to ensure files are uploaded successfully.

This module adheres the integration guidelines as published by Backblaze at https://www.backblaze.com/b2/docs/integration_checklist.html.

Basic Example

; const b2CloudStorage = require ( 'b2-cloud-storage' ); const b2 = new b2CloudStorage({ auth : { accountId : '<accountId>' , applicationKey : '<applicationKey>' } }); b2.authorize( function ( err ) { if (err){ throw err; } b2.uploadFile( '/path/to/file.zip' , { bucketId : '<bucketId>' , fileName : 'file.zip' , contentType : 'application/zip' , onUploadProgress : function ( update ) { console .log( `Progress: ${update.percent} % ( ${update.bytesDispatched} / ${update.bytesTotal} ` ); } }, function ( err, results ) { }); });

Documentation

You can read the full documentation here.

Improve unit tests and code coverage

Add helper methods to delete all file versions for a single file

Add helper methods to better query paginated search

License