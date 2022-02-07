An persistent, async / await B-tree for Node.js.

What Where Discussion https://github.com/bigeasy/strata/issues/1 Documentation https://bigeasy.github.io/strata Source https://github.com/bigeasy/strata



Strata installs from NPM as the b-tree module.

npm install b-tree

Living README.md

This README.md is also a unit test using the Proof unit test framework. We'll use the Proof okay function to assert out statements in the readme. A Proof unit test generally looks like this.

require ( 'proof' )( 4 , async okay => { okay( 'always okay' ) okay( true , 'okay if true' ) okay( 1 , 1 , 'okay if equal' ) okay({ value : 1 }, { value : 1 }, 'okay if deep strict equal' ) })

You can run this unit test yourself to see the output from the various code sections of the readme.

git clone git@github.com:bigeasy/b-tree.git cd b-tree npm install --no-package-lock --no-save node test/readme.t.js

Overview

The b-tree package exports an object I like to name Strata . TODO Force the naming.

const Strata = require ( 'b-tree' )

In order to create a Strata b-tree you need to choose a storage strategy, you can store to either a write-ahead log or into a directory tree on the file system. Let's start with the file system.

const FileSystem = require ( 'b-tree/filesystem' )

We'll be introducing different modules as needed in the final draft, but let's dump them all into the README.md for now.

const Destructible = require ( 'destructible' ) const Turnstile = require ( 'turnstile' ) const Magazine = require ( 'magazine' ) const Operation = require ( 'operation' )

const { Trampoline } = require ( 'reciprocate' ) const Fracture = require ( 'fracture' )

For our README.md examples we'll need to create some file paths.

When you create a Strata b-tree you need to provide functions that will convert the objects you want to store to and from Buffer s. Strata will writes those buffers to the file system or write-ahead log.

You will need one serializer and deserializer pair for keys and one serializer and deserialiser pair for records.

Records are inserted into Strata as an array of objects. This allows you to store an array that contains both JSON serializable (or otherwise serializalbe) objects and Buffer s. We call this a parts array. WHen you serialize a record you will be given an array of parts and you must return an array of buffers. The length of the array of Buffers does not need to match the length of the array of parts.

function serializeRecord ( parts ) { return parts.map( part => Buffer.from( JSON .stringify(part))) }

Similarly, to deserialize a record you provide a function that receives an array of buffers and returns an array of parts, that is an array of JavaScript objects that are maaningful to your application.

function deserializeRecord ( parts ) { return parts.map( part => JSON .parse(part.toString())) }

Key serializers... write about this, please.

function serializeKey ( key ) { return [ Buffer.from( JSON .stringify(key)) ] } function deserializeKey ( parts ) { return JSON .parse(key.toString()) }

When you create a Strata b-tree you need to provide two functions that will define how the tree indexed.

The first function is an extractor. This function extracts a key from the stored record.

Strata is not a key/value store, it is a record store. The key for a record in the store is extracted from the stored record. To extract the record you provide an extractor function.

Strata works with compound keys. These compound keys are represented as arrays. All Strata keys are arrays. Your extractor must return an array that contains the values of the compound key. The array returned must always be the same length.

function extractor ( parts ) { return [ parts[ 0 ].value ] }

WHen you insert data into a Strata b-tree you insert an array of JavaScript objects. The extractor function takes this array of objects and extracts the key values into an array that creates a compound key. Our initial example extractor merely returns a single element array, a compound key with one component.

To complete the index we need to provide a comparator. A comparator should compare two arrays and return less than zero if the first array is less than the second, greater than zero if the first array is greater than the second and zero if they are equal.

The arrays are equal if they are of equal length and the array element for each index in the array are equal. The first element in the first array that is less than or greater than the correspondding element in the second array makes the first array less than the second array. If one array is shorter than the other array and elements of the shorter array are equal to the correspondding elements in the longer array, then the shorter array is less than the longer array.

With this sort function we can perform forward and reverse inclusive and exclusive searches against the compound keys our b-tree using whole or partial keys.

To create a comparator I use Addendum which prvoides a comparator builder function that builds a comparator according to the aforementioned algorithm.

const ascension = require ( 'ascension' ) const comparator = ascension([ String ], true )

In the above we have created a comparator that compares ...

Strata stores data as an array of buffers. Deserialization converts that array of buffers into an array of object. Serialization converts that array into an array of objects.

The extractor function accepts an array of parts. The parts are also user defined.

const path = require ( 'path' ) const fs = require ( 'fs' ).promises const directory = path.join(__dirname, 'tmp' , 'readme' , 'simple' ) await fs.mkdir(directory, { recursive : true }) const destructible = new Destructible( 'strata.simple.t' ) const turnstile = new Turnstile(destructible.durable( 'turnstile' )) const pages = new Magazine const handles = new Operation.Cache( new Magazine) const opening = await FileSystem.open({ directory, handles, create : true , extractor, serlializer : 'json' }) const storage = new FileSystem.Writer(destructible.durable( 'filesystem' ), opening) const strata = new Strata(destructible.durable( $ => $(), 'strata' ), { pages, storage, turnstile, comparator })

To both insert into and retrieve objects from the tree, we must first search the tree to arrive at the appropriate page. To do this we use a Trampoline so that we do not have to surrender the process to an async call if all the pages are cached in memory.

When call search with a Trampoline instance, a key and a callback function.

The function is called with a Cursor object only. (This is not an error-first callback function from the good old days of Node.js.) The function is synchronous and all operations on the page must complete before the function returns.

The synchronous callback function is a window in which you have sole control of the in-memory b-tree page. You should not hold onto the cursor and use it outside of the synchronous callback function.

const trampoline = new Trampoline strata.search(trampoline, [ 'a' ], cursor => { cursor.insert(Fracture.stack(), cursor.index, [ 'a' ], [{ value : 'a' }]) const { index } = cursor.indexOf([ 'b' ], cursor.index) if (index != null ) { cursor.insert(Fracture.stack(), index, [ 'b' ], [{ value : 'b' }]) } }) while (trampoline.seek()) { await trampoline.shift() }

These operations are are verbose, but as noted, they are usually encapsulated in a module that provides the user with an abstraction layer.

Retrieving from the Strata b-tree is similar. You invoke search with a trampoline, a key to search for, and callback function that accepts a cursor object. The synchronous function is the window in which you have sole control over the in-memory b-tree page. You should copy the values out of the in-memory page for use when the function returns.

const gathered = [] strata.search(trampoline, [ 'a' ], cursor => { for ( let index = cursor.index; index < cursor.page.items.length; index++) { gathered.push(cursor.page.items[index]) } }) while (trampoline.seek()) { await trampoline.shift() } okay(gathered, [{ key : [ 'a' ], parts : [{ value : 'a' }], heft : 64 }, { key : [ 'b' ], parts : [{ value : 'b' }], heft : 64 }], 'gathered values' )

destructible.destroy()

await destructible.promise

Custom Comparators

Well, all the comparators are custom, aren't they?

Somewhere above we're talked about how Strata is really being used with compound keys and MVCC.

In order always arrive at the value that is one greater than the last record to match the partial key, we provide the search function with a special comparator.

This comparator will never match exactly. The partial key is compared normally, if the values present in the partial key are not equal to the corresponding values in the record key the less than or greater than result is returned. If they values present in the partial key are equal to the partial key matches it returns 1 indicating that it is greater than the sought.

In order to create this special comparator we can use the default leaf comparator and wrap it in a function that will whittle the record key down to the length of the sought key.

TODO Okay. Looks like I put this together without having to get too crazy, and it looks like I want to remove search and have different functions.

const fs = require ( 'fs' ).promises const whittle = require ( 'whittle' ) const ascension = require ( 'ascension' ) const directory = path.join(__dirname, 'tmp' , 'readme' , 'partial' ) await fs.mkdir(directory, { recursive : true }) const extractor = function ( parts ) { return [ parts[ 0 ] ] } const comparator = ascension([ String , Number ], true ) const destructible = new Destructible( 'strata.simple.t' ) const turnstile = new Turnstile(destructible.durable( 'turnstile' )) const pages = new Magazine const handles = new Operation.Cache( new Magazine) const opening = await FileSystem.open({ directory, handles, create : true , extractor }) const storage = new FileSystem.Writer(destructible.durable( 'filesystem' ), opening) const strata = new Strata(destructible.durable( $ => $(), 'strata' ), { pages, storage, turnstile, comparator }) const assert = require ( 'assert' ) const trampoline = new Trampoline const values = [[ 'a' , 1 ], [ 'a' , 2 ], [ 'b' , 1 ], [ 'b' , 2 ], [ 'c' , 1 ], [ 'c' , 2 ]] strata.search(trampoline, values[ 0 ], cursor => { cursor.insert(Fracture.stack(), cursor.index, values[ 0 ], [ values[ 0 ] ]) let index = cursor.index for ( const value of values.slice( 1 )) { index = cursor.indexOf(value, index).index assert(index != null ) cursor.insert(Fracture.stack(), index, value, [ value ]) } }) while (trampoline.seek()) { await trampoline.shift() } async function partial ( key ) { const trampoline = new Trampoline const gathered = [] strata.search(trampoline, key, -1 , cursor => { for ( let i = cursor.index - 1 ; i > -1 ; i--) { gathered.push(cursor.page.items[i].key) } }) while (trampoline.seek()) { await trampoline.shift() } return gathered } okay( await partial([ 'a' ]), [[ 'a' , 2 ], [ 'a' , 1 ]], 'gathered all "a"s' ) okay( await partial([ 'a' , 3 ]), [[ 'a' , 2 ], [ 'a' , 1 ]], 'still gathered all "a"s' ) okay( await partial([ 'b' , 1 ]), [[ 'b' , 1 ], [ 'a' , 2 ], [ 'a' , 1 ]], 'still gathered all "a"s and one "b"' ) const length = 2

More to come...