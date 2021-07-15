openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
bs

b-spline

by Thibaut Séguy
2.0.2 (see all)

B-spline interpolation

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

676

GitHub Stars

232

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

b-spline

B-spline interpolation

B-spline interpolation of control points of any dimensionality using de Boor's algorithm.

The interpolator can take an optional weight vector, making the resulting curve a Non-Uniform Rational B-Spline (NURBS) curve if you wish so.

The knot vector is optional too, and when not provided an unclamped uniform knot vector will be generated internally.

Install

$ npm install b-spline

Examples

Unclamped knot vector

var bspline = require('b-spline');

var points = [
  [-1.0,  0.0],
  [-0.5,  0.5],
  [ 0.5, -0.5],
  [ 1.0,  0.0]
];

var degree = 2;

// As we don't provide a knot vector, one will be generated 
// internally and have the following form :
//
// var knots = [0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6];
//
// Knot vectors must have `number of points + degree + 1` knots.
// Here we have 4 points and the degree is 2, so the knot vector 
// length will be 7.
//
// This knot vector is called "uniform" as the knots are all spaced uniformly,
// ie. the knot spans are all equal (here 1).

for(var t=0; t<1; t+=0.01) {
  var point = bspline(t, degree, points);
}

Clamped knot vector

var bspline = require('b-spline');

var points = [
  [-1.0,  0.0],
  [-0.5,  0.5],
  [ 0.5, -0.5],
  [ 1.0,  0.0]
];

var degree = 2;

// B-splines with clamped knot vectors pass through 
// the two end control points.
//
// A clamped knot vector must have `degree + 1` equal knots 
// at both its beginning and end.

var knots = [
  0, 0, 0, 1, 2, 2, 2
];

for(var t=0; t<1; t+=0.01) {
  var point = bspline(t, degree, points, knots);
}

Closed curves

var bspline = require('b-spline');

// Closed curves are built by repeating the `degree + 1` first 
// control points at the end of the curve

var points = [
  [-1.0,  0.0],
  [-0.5,  0.5],
  [ 0.5, -0.5],
  [ 1.0,  0.0],

  // repeat the first `degree + 1` points
  [-1.0,  0.0],
  [-0.5,  0.5],
  [ 0.5, -0.5]
];

var degree = 2;
// The number of control points without the last repeated
// points
var originalNumPoints = points.length - (degree + 1);

// and using an unclamped knot vector

var knots = [
  0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9
];

/*
Disclaimer: If you are using a unclamped knot vector
with closed curves, you may want to remap the t value
to properly loop the curve.

To do that, remap t value from [0.0, 1.0] to
[0.0, 1.0 - 1.0 / (n + 1)] where 'n' is the number of
the original control points used (discard the last repeated points).

In this case, the number of points is 4 (discarded the last 3 points)
*/
var maxT = 1.0 - 1.0 / (originalNumPoints + 1);

for(var t=0; t<1; t+=0.01) {
  var point = bspline(t * maxT, degree, points, knots);
}

Non-uniform rational

var bspline = require('b-spline');

var points = [
  [ 0.0, -0.5],
  [-0.5, -0.5],

  [-0.5,  0.0],
  [-0.5,  0.5],

  [ 0.0,  0.5],
  [ 0.5,  0.5],

  [ 0.5,  0.0],
  [ 0.5, -0.5],
  [ 0.0, -0.5]  // P0
]

// Here the curve is called non-uniform as the knots 
// are not equally spaced

var knots = [
  0, 0, 0, 1/4, 1/4, 1/2, 1/2, 3/4, 3/4, 1, 1, 1
];

var w = Math.pow(2, 0.5) / 2;

// and rational as its control points have varying weights

var weights = [
  1, w, 1, w, 1, w, 1, w, 1
]

var degree = 2;

for(var t=0; t<1; t+=0.01) {
  var point = bspline(t, degree, points, knots, weights);
}

Usage

bspline(t, degree, points[, knots, weights])

  • t position along the curve in the [0, 1] range
  • degree degree of the curve. Must be less than or equal to the number of control points minus 1. 1 is linear, 2 is quadratic, 3 is cubic, and so on.
  • points control points that will be interpolated. Can be vectors of any dimensionality ([x, y], [x, y, z], ...)
  • knots optional knot vector. Allow to modulate the control points interpolation spans on t. Must be a non-decreasing sequence of number of points + degree + 1 length values.
  • weights optional control points weights. Must be the same length as the control point array.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial