B-spline interpolation

B-spline interpolation of control points of any dimensionality using de Boor's algorithm.

The interpolator can take an optional weight vector, making the resulting curve a Non-Uniform Rational B-Spline (NURBS) curve if you wish so.

The knot vector is optional too, and when not provided an unclamped uniform knot vector will be generated internally.

Install

$ npm install b-spline

Examples

Unclamped knot vector

var bspline = require ( 'b-spline' ); var points = [ [ -1.0 , 0.0 ], [ -0.5 , 0.5 ], [ 0.5 , -0.5 ], [ 1.0 , 0.0 ] ]; var degree = 2 ; for ( var t= 0 ; t< 1 ; t+= 0.01 ) { var point = bspline(t, degree, points); }

Clamped knot vector

var bspline = require ( 'b-spline' ); var points = [ [ -1.0 , 0.0 ], [ -0.5 , 0.5 ], [ 0.5 , -0.5 ], [ 1.0 , 0.0 ] ]; var degree = 2 ; var knots = [ 0 , 0 , 0 , 1 , 2 , 2 , 2 ]; for ( var t= 0 ; t< 1 ; t+= 0.01 ) { var point = bspline(t, degree, points, knots); }

Closed curves

var bspline = require ( 'b-spline' ); var points = [ [ -1.0 , 0.0 ], [ -0.5 , 0.5 ], [ 0.5 , -0.5 ], [ 1.0 , 0.0 ], [ -1.0 , 0.0 ], [ -0.5 , 0.5 ], [ 0.5 , -0.5 ] ]; var degree = 2 ; var originalNumPoints = points.length - (degree + 1 ); var knots = [ 0 , 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 , 9 ]; var maxT = 1.0 - 1.0 / (originalNumPoints + 1 ); for ( var t= 0 ; t< 1 ; t+= 0.01 ) { var point = bspline(t * maxT, degree, points, knots); }

Non-uniform rational

var bspline = require ( 'b-spline' ); var points = [ [ 0.0 , -0.5 ], [ -0.5 , -0.5 ], [ -0.5 , 0.0 ], [ -0.5 , 0.5 ], [ 0.0 , 0.5 ], [ 0.5 , 0.5 ], [ 0.5 , 0.0 ], [ 0.5 , -0.5 ], [ 0.0 , -0.5 ] ] var knots = [ 0 , 0 , 0 , 1 / 4 , 1 / 4 , 1 / 2 , 1 / 2 , 3 / 4 , 3 / 4 , 1 , 1 , 1 ]; var w = Math .pow( 2 , 0.5 ) / 2 ; var weights = [ 1 , w, 1 , w, 1 , w, 1 , w, 1 ] var degree = 2 ; for ( var t= 0 ; t< 1 ; t+= 0.01 ) { var point = bspline(t, degree, points, knots, weights); }

Usage