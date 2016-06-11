openbase logo
Readme

Build Status

Important Notice

I'm no longer actively maintaining this project. If you are interested supporting it - ping me on twitter. The only thing that I will ask you is to not change the API drastically. If you are planning on doing that - better start a brand new project.

If you want me to transfer you only the name on npm, I'd be happy to only if the project does not have any downloads on npm lately. In case it's being downloaded, there are people that depend on it and might step up and start maintaining, so I will not transfer it to you, regardless if you want to release a new major version etc.

If you have any other questions, let me know.

Thanks!

Veselin

B - Benchmarks for Node.js

Description

B is small and elegant module for Node.js that makes benchmarking fun.

Features

  • Async, sync & parrallel benchmarks
  • Streams
  • Reporters

Synopsis

Synchronous

var b = require('b');

b('Synchronous benchmark').run(100, function(i) {
  // do stuff
});

Asynchronous

var b = require('b');

b('Asynchronous benchmark').run(10, function(i, done) {
  // do stuff
  done();
});

Select a reporter

b('make pretty and print to console').reporter('cli')
b('output json data').reporter('json')

Build your reporter

function Reporter() {};

Reporter.prototype.report = function(name, result, iterations) {
  // report it
};

b('Custom reporter')
  .reporter(new Reporter)
  .run(10, function() {
    // benchmark stuff
  });

Events

  • start
  • stop
  • done

Requirements

Install

$ npm install b

Tests

$ npm install
$ make test

Contributors

 project  : b
 repo age : 11 months ago
 active   : 5 days
 commits  : 46
 files    : 16
 authors  :
    29  Veselin Todorov         63.0%
    16  jkroso                  34.8%
     1  Jakeb                   2.2%

License

MIT License

Copyright (C) 2012 Veselin Todorov

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

