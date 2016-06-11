Important Notice

I'm no longer actively maintaining this project. If you are interested supporting it - ping me on twitter. The only thing that I will ask you is to not change the API drastically. If you are planning on doing that - better start a brand new project.

If you want me to transfer you only the name on npm, I'd be happy to only if the project does not have any downloads on npm lately. In case it's being downloaded, there are people that depend on it and might step up and start maintaining, so I will not transfer it to you, regardless if you want to release a new major version etc.

If you have any other questions, let me know.

Thanks!

Veselin

B - Benchmarks for Node.js

Description

B is small and elegant module for Node.js that makes benchmarking fun.

Features

Async, sync & parrallel benchmarks

Streams

Reporters

Synopsis

Synchronous

var b = require ( 'b' ); b( 'Synchronous benchmark' ).run( 100 , function ( i ) { });

Asynchronous

var b = require ( 'b' ); b( 'Asynchronous benchmark' ).run( 10 , function ( i, done ) { done(); });

Select a reporter

b( 'make pretty and print to console' ).reporter( 'cli' ) b( 'output json data' ).reporter( 'json' )

Build your reporter

function Reporter ( ) {}; Reporter.prototype.report = function ( name, result, iterations ) { }; b( 'Custom reporter' ) .reporter( new Reporter) .run( 10 , function ( ) { });

Events

start

stop

done

Requirements

Install

npm install b

Tests

npm install make test

Contributors

project : b repo age : 11 months ago active : 5 days commits : 46 files : 16 authors : 29 Veselin Todorov 63.0 % 16 jkroso 34.8 % 1 Jakeb 2.2 %

