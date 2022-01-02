openbase logo
azure-storage

by Azure
2.10.5

Microsoft Azure Storage SDK for Node.js

Overview

Readme

Legacy Azure Storage SDK for JavaScript

NPM version Build Status Coverage Status

This project provides the legacy Node.js package azure-storage which is browser compatible to consume and manage Microsoft Azure Storage Services like Azure Blob Storage, Azure Queue Storage, Azure Files and Azure Table Storage

Please note, newer packages @azure/storage-blob, @azure/storage-queue and @azure/storage-file are available as of November 2019 and @azure/data-tables is available as of June 2021 for the individual services. While the legacy azure-storage package will continue to receive critical bug fixes, we strongly encourage you to upgrade.

Below are a set of links with information on both the latest and legacy packages for the different Storage services from Azure. For more, please read State of the Azure SDK 2021

PackageVersionDescriptionAPI Reference LinksMigration Guide Links
@azure/storage-blobv12The next generation SDK for Azure Blob StorageAPI Reference for Blob SDKMigration Guide from azure-storage to @azure/storage-blob
@azure/storage-queuev12The next generation SDK for Azure Queue StorageAPI Reference for Queues SDKMigration Guide from azure-storage to @azure/storage-queue
@azure/storage-file-sharev12The next generation SDK for Azure FilesAPI Reference for Files SDKMigration Guide from azure-storage to @azure/storage-file-share
@azure/data-tablesv12The next generation SDK for Azure Table StorageAPI Reference for Tables SDKMigration Guide from azure-storage to @azure/data-tables
azure-storagev2Legacy Storage SDK in this repository (Blob/Queue/File/Table, callback style)API Reference for legacy Storage SDK
@azure/arm-storagev7 & aboveManagement SDKs including Storage Resource Provider APIsAPI Reference for Storage Management SDK

rajamcasoftIndia43 Ratings45 Reviews
9 months ago
Easy to Use
Great Documentation

Package released by Microsoft for for their own product. It is a flawless package used to handle the storage file content as a blob and other service. I am using this for read and write images and files in t blob storage container. Using this as base service we can generate the vanishing url for our images used i our websites. So that users won't copy the files. Fast and secure.

0
Ravinder62 Ratings45 Reviews
Exploring the new technologies and frameworks
8 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Slow

we are extensively using the azure storage in our cloud projects where we can connect to the azure storage blob in order to store the generated reports and we also connect to azure storage tables using this library in order to store and retrieve the repots meta data information. don't know some times we feel this library taking more time than expected.

0

