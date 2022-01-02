This project provides the legacy Node.js package
azure-storage which is browser compatible to consume and manage Microsoft Azure Storage Services like Azure Blob Storage, Azure Queue Storage, Azure Files and Azure Table Storage
Please note, newer packages
@azure/storage-blob,
@azure/storage-queueand
@azure/storage-fileare available as of November 2019 and
@azure/data-tablesis available as of June 2021 for the individual services. While the legacy
azure-storagepackage will continue to receive critical bug fixes, we strongly encourage you to upgrade.
Below are a set of links with information on both the latest and legacy packages for the different Storage services from Azure. For more, please read State of the Azure SDK 2021
|Package
|Version
|Description
|API Reference Links
|Migration Guide Links
|@azure/storage-blob
|v12
|The next generation SDK for Azure Blob Storage
|API Reference for Blob SDK
|Migration Guide from
azure-storage to
@azure/storage-blob
|@azure/storage-queue
|v12
|The next generation SDK for Azure Queue Storage
|API Reference for Queues SDK
|Migration Guide from
azure-storage to
@azure/storage-queue
|@azure/storage-file-share
|v12
|The next generation SDK for Azure Files
|API Reference for Files SDK
|Migration Guide from
azure-storage to
@azure/storage-file-share
|@azure/data-tables
|v12
|The next generation SDK for Azure Table Storage
|API Reference for Tables SDK
|Migration Guide from
azure-storage to
@azure/data-tables
|azure-storage
|v2
|Legacy Storage SDK in this repository (Blob/Queue/File/Table, callback style)
|API Reference for legacy Storage SDK
|@azure/arm-storage
|v7 & above
|Management SDKs including Storage Resource Provider APIs
|API Reference for Storage Management SDK
Package released by Microsoft for for their own product. It is a flawless package used to handle the storage file content as a blob and other service. I am using this for read and write images and files in t blob storage container. Using this as base service we can generate the vanishing url for our images used i our websites. So that users won't copy the files. Fast and secure.
we are extensively using the azure storage in our cloud projects where we can connect to the azure storage blob in order to store the generated reports and we also connect to azure storage tables using this library in order to store and retrieve the repots meta data information. don't know some times we feel this library taking more time than expected.