Legacy Azure Storage SDK for JavaScript

This project provides the legacy Node.js package azure-storage which is browser compatible to consume and manage Microsoft Azure Storage Services like Azure Blob Storage, Azure Queue Storage, Azure Files and Azure Table Storage

Please note, newer packages @azure/storage-blob , @azure/storage-queue and @azure/storage-file are available as of November 2019 and @azure/data-tables is available as of June 2021 for the individual services. While the legacy azure-storage package will continue to receive critical bug fixes, we strongly encourage you to upgrade.

Below are a set of links with information on both the latest and legacy packages for the different Storage services from Azure. For more, please read State of the Azure SDK 2021