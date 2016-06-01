A JavaScript client library for the Azure Search service, which works from either from Node.js or the browser. The module is browserify compatible.

This module calls the Azure Search REST API. The documentation for the API is available here.

Installation

Use npm:

$ npm install azure- search

Usage

If using from node:

var AzureSearch = require ( 'azure-search' ); var client = AzureSearch({ url : "https://XXX.search.windows.net" , key : "YYY" , version : "2016-09-01" , headers : { "x-ms-azs-return-searchid" : "true" , "Access-Control-Expose-Headers" : "x-ms-azs-searchid" } });

If using in the browser:

< html > < head > < script src = "azure-search.min.js" > </ script > </ head > < body > < script > var client = AzureSearch({ url: "https://XXX.search.windows.net" , key: "YYYY" }); </ script > </ body > </ html >

Note that from the browser, you must have the corsOptions set in the index schema, and only search , suggest , lookup and count will work.

A client object can then be used to create, update, list, get and delete indexes:

var schema = { name : 'myindex' , fields : [ { name : 'id' , type : 'Edm.String' , searchable : false , filterable : true , retrievable : true , sortable : true , facetable : true , key : true }, { name : 'description' , type : 'Edm.String' , searchable : true , filterable : false , retrievable : true , sortable : false , facetable : false , key : false } ], scoringProfiles : [], defaultScoringProfile : null , corsOptions : null }; client.createIndex(schema, function ( err, schema ) { }); client.updateIndex( 'myindex' , schema, function ( err ) { }); client.getIndex( 'myindex' , function ( err, schema ) { }); client.listIndexes( function ( err, schemas ) { }); client.getIndexStats( 'myindex' , function ( err, stats ) { }); var data = { 'text' : 'Text to analyze' , 'analyzer' : 'standard' } client.testAnalyzer( 'myindex' , data, function ( err, tokens ) { } client.deleteIndex( 'myindex' , function ( err ) { });

You can also add documents to the index, and search it:

var doc1 = { "id" : "document1" , "description" : "this is the description of my document" } client.addDocuments( 'myindex' , [doc1], function ( err, results ) { }); client.lookup( 'myindex' , 'document1' , function ( ) { }); client.count( 'myindex' , function ( err, count ) { }); client.search( 'myindex' , { search : "document" , top : 10 , facets : [ "facet1" , "facet2" ]}, function ( err, results ) { }); client.suggest( 'myindex' , { search : "doc" }, function ( err, results ) { });

You can get, create, update and delete data sources:

var options = { name : "blob-datasource" , type : "azureblob" , credentials : { connectionString : "DefaultEndpointsProtocol=https;AccountName=xxx;AccountKey=yyy" }, container : { name : "mycontainer" , query : "" } } client.createDataSource(options, function ( err, data ) { }); client.updateDataSource(options, function ( err, data ) { }); client.deleteDataSource( "blob-datasource" , function ( err, data ) { }); client.getDataSource( "dataSourceName" , function ( err, data ) { });

You can also create, update, list, get, delete, run and reset indexers:

var schema = { name : 'myindexer' , description : 'Anything' , dataSourceName : 'myDSName' , targetIndexName : 'myIndexName' , schedule : { interval : 'PT15M' , startTime : '2016-06-01T00:00:00Z' }, parameters : { 'maxFailedItems' : 10 , 'maxFailedItemsPerBatch' : 5 , 'base64EncodeKeys' : false , 'batchSize' : 500 }}; client.createIndexer(schema, function ( err, schema ) { }); client.updateIndexer( 'myindexer' , schema, function ( err ) { }); client.getIndexer( 'myindexer' , function ( err, schema ) { }); client.listIndexers( function ( err, schemas ) { }); client.getIndexerStatus( 'myindexer' , function ( err, status ) { }); client.deleteIndexer( 'myindexer' , function ( err ) { }); client.runIndexer( 'myindexer' , function ( err ) { }); client.resetIndexer( 'myindexer' , function ( err ) { });

It is also possible to work with Synonym Maps:

var client = require ( 'azure-search' )({ url : 'https://xxx.search.windows.net' , key : 'your key goes here' , version : '2017-11-11' }) var schema = { name : 'mysynonmap' , format : 'solr' , synonyms : 'a=>b

b=>c' , } client.createSynonymMap(schema, function ( err, data ) { }); client.updateOrCreateSynonymMap( 'mysynonmap' , schema, function ( err, data ) { }); client.getSynonymMap( 'mysynonmap' , function ( err, data ) { }); client.listSynonymMaps( function ( err, maps ) { }) client.deleteSynonymMap( 'mysynonmap' , function ( err ) { });

It is also possible to work with Skillsets for Cognitive Search, currently in preview version '2017-11-11-Preview':

var client = require ( 'azure-search' )({ url : 'https://xxx.search.windows.net' , key : 'your key goes here' , version : '2017-11-11-Preview' }) var schema = { name : 'myskillset' , description : 'My skillset description' , skills : [{ '@odata.type' : '#Microsoft.Skills.Text.SentimentSkill' , inputs : [{ name : 'text' , source : '/document/content' }], outputs : [{ name : 'score' , targetName : 'myScore' }] }] } client.createSkillset(schema, function ( err, data ) { }); client.updateOrCreateSkillset( 'myskillset' , schema, function ( err, data ) { }); client.getSkillset( 'myskillset' , function ( err, data ) { }); client.listSkillsets( function ( err, maps ) { }) client.deleteSynonymMap( 'myskillset' , function ( err ) { });

Accessing the Raw Response

The raw response body is always returned as the 3rd argument in the callback.

i.e.

client.search( 'myindex' , { search : "document" , top : 10 }, function ( err, results, raw ) { });

Using Promises

To use promises, invoke azureSearch as a function instead of a constructor.

i.e.

var azureSearch = require ( 'azure-search' ); azureSearch({ url : "https://XXX.search.windows.net" , key : "YYY" }) .then( client => client.listIndexes()) .then( console .log, console .error)

If you need access to the raw response body, use callback syntax instead.

Contributing

Contributions are very welcome.

To download the dependencies:

npm install

To build the minified JavaScript:

npm run build

To run the tests:

npm run test

Please note that you will have to update your clientConfiguration and storageConnectionString variables in order to run the tests.

License

MIT