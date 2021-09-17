Tool installer tasks SDK for Azure Pipelines.
Tool Installer Task Overview: Read Here.
Sample of tool api usage is here
In development. Preview installer tasks soon.
|Build & Test
|Windows
|macOS
|Linux
Once:
$ npm install
Build:
$ npm run build
To run all tests:
$ npm test
To just run unit tests:
$ npm run units
Build first. Then run
$ npm run sample
The tool cache will be in the _build folder. To clear the cache, build again.
