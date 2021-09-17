openbase logo
azure-pipelines-tool-lib

by microsoft
0.13.3 (see all)

Lib for creating CI/CD tool installer tasks in Azure Pipelines

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.1K

GitHub Stars

56

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

33

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Build Status

Azure Pipelines Tool Installer SDK

Tool installer tasks SDK for Azure Pipelines.

Tool Installer Task Overview: Read Here.

Demo Video: Here

Sample of tool api usage is here

In development. Preview installer tasks soon.

Status

Build & Test
Win-x64 WindowsBuild & Test
macOS macOSBuild & Test
Linux-x64 LinuxBuild & Test

Build

Once: 

$ npm install

Build: 

$ npm run build

Test

To run all tests:

$ npm test

To just run unit tests:

$ npm run units

Sample

Build first. Then run 

$ npm run sample

The tool cache will be in the _build folder. To clear the cache, build again.

Contributing

This project has adopted the Microsoft Open Source Code of Conduct. For more information see the Code of Conduct FAQ or contact opencode@microsoft.com with any additional questions or comments.

Security issues

Do you think there might be a security issue? Have you been phished or identified a security vulnerability? Please don't report it here - let us know by sending an email to secure@microsoft.com.

