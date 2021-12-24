Libraries for writing Azure Pipelines tasks
Reference examples of our in the box tasks are here
Cross platform tasks are written in TypeScript. It is the preferred way to write tasks once.
Documentation: Creating Node Tasks with the Typescript API
A task which automates Powershell technologies can be written with our Powershell SDK. These only run on Windows.
Documentation: PowerShell API
Starting from version v2.141.0, the agent can now run on three OS architectures: x86, x64, and 32-bit ARM. When authoring a new task, you can check agent variable:
Agent.OSArchitecture (possible values: X86, X64, ARM) to restrict running said task to a particular set of OS architectures.
