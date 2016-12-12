openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

azure-odata-sql

by Azure
0.2.0 (see all)

Converts OData query strings to SQL statements

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

149

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

azure-odata-sql

This library contains functionality to convert OData queries into SQL statements.

The library uses types from the mssql npm package to represent parameter types. The query object is in the format produced by azure-query-js.

Installation

npm i azure-odata-sql

Usage

The library currently exports a single function:

require('azure-odata-sql').format(query, tableConfig)

The query parameter is an object with any of the following properties:

PropertyDescription
skipNumber of rows to skip
takeNumber of rows to take
inlineCountSet to allpages to include a total count query
resultLimitNumber of rows to limit the query to
selectionsColumns to select
filtersFilters to apply
orderingColumns to sort by
idRecord identifier
includeDeletedInclude soft deleted columns

The tableConfig is an object with any of the following properties:

PropertyDescription
nameThe name of the table being queried
schemaThe database schema name for the table
flavorEither mssql or sqlite
softDeleteTrue if the table supports soft delete with a column called deleted

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial