This library contains functionality to convert OData queries into SQL statements.
The library uses types from the
mssql npm package to represent parameter types.
The query object is in the format produced by
azure-query-js.
npm i azure-odata-sql
The library currently exports a single function:
require('azure-odata-sql').format(query, tableConfig)
The query parameter is an object with any of the following properties:
|Property
|Description
|skip
|Number of rows to skip
|take
|Number of rows to take
|inlineCount
|Set to
allpages to include a total count query
|resultLimit
|Number of rows to limit the query to
|selections
|Columns to select
|filters
|Filters to apply
|ordering
|Columns to sort by
|id
|Record identifier
|includeDeleted
|Include soft deleted columns
The tableConfig is an object with any of the following properties:
|Property
|Description
|name
|The name of the table being queried
|schema
|The database schema name for the table
|flavor
|Either
mssql or
sqlite
|softDelete
|True if the table supports soft delete with a column called
deleted