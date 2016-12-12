This library contains functionality to convert OData queries into SQL statements.

The library uses types from the mssql npm package to represent parameter types. The query object is in the format produced by azure-query-js.

Installation

npm i azure-odata-sql

Usage

The library currently exports a single function:

require ( 'azure-odata-sql' ) .format(query, tableConfig)

The query parameter is an object with any of the following properties:

Property Description skip Number of rows to skip take Number of rows to take inlineCount Set to allpages to include a total count query resultLimit Number of rows to limit the query to selections Columns to select filters Filters to apply ordering Columns to sort by id Record identifier includeDeleted Include soft deleted columns

The tableConfig is an object with any of the following properties: