Azure Mobile Apps: Javascript Client SDK

With Microsoft Azure Mobile Apps you can add a scalable backend to your connected client applications in minutes. To learn more about Azure Mobile Apps, visit the Mobile Apps documentation.

This repository contains code for the azure-mobile-apps-client npm package and the cordova-plugin-ms-azure-mobile-apps Cordova plugin.

The Cordova plugin is published from the Azure/azure-mobile-apps-cordova-client repository by bundling source code in this repository. Refer Azure/azure-mobile-apps-cordova-client for more details about the Cordova plugin.

The following sections explain how to use the Javascript client SDK. You can also refer How to Use the JavaScript Client Library for Azure Mobile Apps for more details.

Support

The JavaScript client is primarily suited to Apache Cordova uses. Offline Sync is only supported in Apache Cordova situations. We test on the following platforms for Apache Cordova v6.0.0:

Android API 19-24 (KitKat through Nougat)

iOS versions 8.0 and later.

Windows Phone 8.1

Universal Windows Platform

The JavaScript client is also usable for data access in web clients. We support any platform that supports ECMAScript 5.1.

Usage instructions

You can consume the SDK in one of the following ways.

Reference the SDK bundle in HTML's script tag Use the SDK bundle as a CommonJS module Use the SDK bundle as an AMD module Use the SDK as an npm package

The latest SDK bundle is available at https://zumo.blob.core.windows.net/sdk/azure-mobile-apps-client.js and https://zumo.blob.core.windows.net/sdk/azure-mobile-apps-client.min.js.

To use a specific version of the SDK (recommended), use the bundle at https://zumo.blob.core.windows.net/sdk/azure-mobile-apps-client.__VERSION__.js or https://zumo.blob.core.windows.net/sdk/azure-mobile-apps-client.__VERSION__.min.js, where __VERSION__ represents a valid version.

Sample usage

Here are a few examples of how you can use the SDK.

Use the SDK as a Javascript bundle

< html > < head > < script src = "https://zumo.blob.core.windows.net/sdk/azure-mobile-apps-client.2.0.1.js" > </ script > < script > var clientRef = new WindowsAzure.MobileServiceClient( 'https://YOUR-SITE-NAME.azurewebsites.net' ); </ script > </ head > </ html >

Use the SDK as an npm package

Install the SDK from npm: npm install azure-mobile-apps-client

OR

Install the SDK from github: npm install azure/azure-mobile-apps-js-client

You can now use it in your Javascript code as follows:

var WindowsAzure = require ( 'azure-mobile-apps-client' ); var clientRef = new WindowsAzure.MobileServiceClient( 'https://YOUR-SITE-NAME.azurewebsites.net' );

You can bundle your Javascript code using either WebPack or Browserify.

Offline data sync

This page explains the offline data sync feature in detail.

API reference

Refer https://azure.github.io/azure-mobile-apps-js-client for detailed API reference.

SDK downloads

latest unminified and minified

version 2.0.0 unminified and minified

version 2.0.0-rc1 unminified and minified

version 2.0.0-beta5 unminified and minified

version 2.0.0-beta4 unminified and minified

Build instructions

To build the SDK bundle yourself, follow these steps:

git clone https://github.com/Azure/azure-mobile-apps-js-client.git cd azure-mobile-apps-js-client npm install npm run build

The built files will be copied to the /dist directory. The bundles for use by a web app in a browser are azure-mobile-apps-client.js and azure-mobile-apps-client.min.js. The bundle for use by the azure/azure-mobile-apps-cordova-client repository is azure-mobile-apps-client-cordova.js.

Running Unit Tests

To run unit tests for the browser, run:

npm run browserut

Future of Azure Mobile Apps

Microsoft is committed to fully supporting Azure Mobile Apps, including support for the latest OS release, bug fixes, documentation improvements, and community PR reviews. Please note that the product team is not currently investing in any new feature work for Azure Mobile Apps. We highly appreciate community contributions to all areas of Azure Mobile Apps.

Useful Resources

Contribute Code or Provide Feedback

This project has adopted the Microsoft Open Source Code of Conduct. For more information see the Code of Conduct FAQ or contact opencode@microsoft.com with any additional questions or comments.

If you would like to become an active contributor to this project please follow the instructions provided in Microsoft Azure Projects Contribution Guidelines.

If you encounter any bugs with the library please file an issue in the Issues section of the project.