azure-kusto-data

by Azure
2.2.3 (see all)

NodeJS SDK for the Kusto service

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

Microsoft Azure Kusto (Azure Data Explorer) SDK for Node.js

Github Actions Build

This repository contains the following SDKs:

  • Azure Kusto Data SDK: Execute queries against a Kusto Cluster. docs
  • Azure Kusto Ingest SDK: Ingest Data into a Kusto Cluster. docs

General docs are located at https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/azure/data-explorer/

The SDK team publishes the SDKs as npm packages:

Need Support?

  • Have a feature request for SDKs? Please post it on User Voice to help us prioritize
  • Have a technical question? Ask on Stack Overflow with tag "azure-data-explorer"
  • Need Support? Every customer with an active Azure subscription has access to support with guaranteed response time. Consider submitting a ticket and get assistance from Microsoft support team
  • Found a bug? Please help us fix it by thoroughly documenting it and filing an issue.

Examples

In the repository, you will find a set of simple samples that will help you get started:

Best Practices

See the SDK best practices guide, which though written for the .NET SDK, applies similarly here.

Platforms compatibility

The Azure Kusto SDK for Node.js was build for Node.js v6.14.x and above.

Looking for SDKs for other languages/platforms?

Contribute

We gladly accept community contributions.

  • Issues: Please report bugs using the Issues section of GitHub
  • Forums: Interact with the development teams on StackOverflow or the Microsoft Azure Forums
  • Source Code Contributions: If you would like to become an active contributor to this project please follow the instructions provided in Contributing.md.

This project has adopted the Microsoft Open Source Code of Conduct. For more information see the Code of Conduct FAQ or contact opencode@microsoft.com with any additional questions or comments.

For general suggestions about Microsoft Azure please use our UserVoice forum.

