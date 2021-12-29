openbase logo
azure-iot-security-x509

by Azure
1.7.12 (see all)

A Node.js SDK for connecting devices to Microsoft Azure IoT services

Documentation
690

GitHub Stars

226

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

93

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Security module used to provide X509 authentication capabilities to the Azure IoT Hub device client and Azure IoT Hub Provisioning Service device client.

npm version

Install

There are at least 3 different packages involved when writing code to take advantage of the Azure IoT Hub Device Provisioning Service:

  • The "client" package that will be used to create a provisioning client. This is the azure-iot-provisioning-device package.
  • the "transport" package that will decide which protocol will be used to communicate with the provisioning service. One of azure-iot-provisioning-device-amqp, azure-iot-provisioning-device-mqtt, or azure-iot-provisioning-device-http. Please note that X509 authentication is supported with all protocols but TPM authentication is supported only with AMQP and HTTP.
  • The "security client" package that will be used to interface with whatever type of security (x509 or TPM) is used to authenticate the device. This package (azure-iot-security-x509) provides x509 authentication capabilities.

For example:

npm install --save azure-iot-provisioning-device
npm install --save azure-iot-provisioning-device-amqp # Or -mqtt or -http
npm install --save azure-iot-security-x509 # Or -tpm

Getting Started

To get started please read our Overview of the Device Provisioning Service and visit our tutorials pages

