Security module used to provide Symmetric Key authentication capabilities to the Azure IoT Hub device client and Azure IoT Hub Provisioning Service device client.
Install
There are at least 3 different packages involved when writing code to take advantage of the Azure IoT Hub Device Provisioning Service:
- The "client" package that will be used to create a provisioning client. This is the azure-iot-provisioning-device package.
- the "transport" package that will decide which protocol will be used to communicate with the provisioning service. One of azure-iot-provisioning-device-amqp, azure-iot-provisioning-device-mqtt, or azure-iot-provisioning-device-http. Please note that Symmetric Key authentication is supported with all protocols but TPM authentication is supported only with AMQP and HTTP.
- The "security client" package that will be used to interface with whatever type of security (x509, TPM, or Symmetric Key) is used to authenticate the device. This package (azure-iot-security-symmetric-key) provides Symmetric Key authentication capabilities.
For example:
npm install
npm install
npm install
Getting Started
To get started please read our Overview of the Device Provisioning Service and visit our tutorials pages