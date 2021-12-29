Security module used to provide Symmetric Key authentication capabilities to the Azure IoT Hub device client and Azure IoT Hub Provisioning Service device client.

Install

There are at least 3 different packages involved when writing code to take advantage of the Azure IoT Hub Device Provisioning Service:

The "client" package that will be used to create a provisioning client. This is the azure-iot-provisioning-device package.

package. the "transport" package that will decide which protocol will be used to communicate with the provisioning service. One of azure-iot-provisioning-device-amqp , azure-iot-provisioning-device-mqtt , or azure-iot-provisioning-device-http . Please note that Symmetric Key authentication is supported with all protocols but TPM authentication is supported only with AMQP and HTTP.

, , or . Please note that Symmetric Key authentication is supported with all protocols but TPM authentication is supported only with AMQP and HTTP. The "security client" package that will be used to interface with whatever type of security (x509, TPM, or Symmetric Key) is used to authenticate the device. This package (azure-iot-security-symmetric-key) provides Symmetric Key authentication capabilities.

For example:

Getting Started

To get started please read our Overview of the Device Provisioning Service and visit our tutorials pages