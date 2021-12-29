Microsoft Azure IoT Provisioning Service SDK for Node.js

The Azure IoT Provisioning Service SDK for Node.js helps you build applications that perform CRUD operations with the provisioning service for your enrollments.

Prerequisites

You need to install the Node.js JavaScript runtime environment to run the Azure IoT JavaScript client SDK on your platform. To check if Node.js supports your platform (OS), verify that an install package is available on the Node.js download page.

npm is a command-line package manager that is installed with Node.js is installed, and will be used to install Azure IoT node.js client side SDK.

Installation

npm install -g azure-iot-provisioning-service@latest to get the latest (pre-release) version.

npm install -g azure-iot-provisioning-service to get the latest (release) version.

Features

Create, update, delete, query, and get individual enrollments and enrollment groups in your provisioning service. Additionally you can query, get and delete device registration states.

How to use the Azure IoT Provisioning Service SDK for Node.js

Once you have installed the package as indicated above, you can start using the features of the Service SDK in your code. Below is a code snippet showing how to add a new enrollment in the provisioning registry:

Note that for this sample to work, you will need to setup your IoT Provisioning Service and retrieve credentials for the service app.

var provisioningServiceClient = require ( 'azure-iot-provisioning-service' ).ProvisioningServiceClient; var serviceClient = provisioningServiceClient.fromConnectionString(process.argv[ 2 ]); var enrollment = { registrationId : 'first' , attestation : { type : 'tpm' , tpm : { endorsementKey : 'a' } } }; serviceClient.createOrUpdateIndividualEnrollment(enrollment, function ( err, enrollmentResponse ) { if (err) { console .log( 'error creating the enrollment: ' + err); } else { console .log( "enrollment record returned: " + JSON .stringify(enrollmentResponse, null , 2 )) } });

Check out the samples for details on the various features of the Service SDK

Read more

Directory structure

Service SDK subfolders:

Development requirements documentation

Code for the library

Set of simple samples showing how to use the features of the Service SDK

Test files