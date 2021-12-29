This package (azure-iot-provisioning-device-mqtt) provides the MQTT and MQTT over Websocket transports that can be used to communicate with the Azure IoT Hub Device Provisioning Service. Please note that the MQTT transport only supports X509 authentication.
There are at least 3 different packages involved when writing code to take advantage of the Azure IoT Hub Device Provisioning Service:
For example:
npm install --save azure-iot-provisioning-device
npm install --save azure-iot-provisioning-device-amqp # Or -mqtt or -http
npm install --save azure-iot-security-x509 # Or -tpm
To get started please read our Overview of the Device Provisioning Service and visit our tutorials pages