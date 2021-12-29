This package (azure-iot-provisioning-device) provides the device client that is used to communicate with the Azure IoT Hub Device Provisioning Service.

Install

There are at least 3 different packages involved when writing code to take advantage of the Azure IoT Hub Device Provisioning Service:

The "client" package that will be used to create a provisioning client. (This package).

the "transport" package that will decide which protocol will be used to communicate with the provisioning service. One of azure-iot-provisioning-device-amqp , azure-iot-provisioning-device-mqtt , or azure-iot-provisioning-device-http . Please note that X509 authentication is supported with all protocols but TPM authentication is supported only with AMQP and HTTP.

, , or . Please note that X509 authentication is supported with all protocols but TPM authentication is supported only with AMQP and HTTP. The "security client" package that will be used to interface with whatever type of security (x509 or TPM) is used to authenticate the device.

For example:

npm install --save azure-iot-provisioning-device npm install --save azure-iot-provisioning-device-amqp npm install --save azure-iot-security-x509

Getting Started

To get started please read our Overview of the Device Provisioning Service and visit our tutorials pages