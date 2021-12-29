This package (azure-iot-provisioning-device) provides the device client that is used to communicate with the Azure IoT Hub Device Provisioning Service.
There are at least 3 different packages involved when writing code to take advantage of the Azure IoT Hub Device Provisioning Service:
For example:
npm install --save azure-iot-provisioning-device
npm install --save azure-iot-provisioning-device-amqp # Or -mqtt or -http
npm install --save azure-iot-security-x509 # Or -tpm
To get started please read our Overview of the Device Provisioning Service and visit our tutorials pages