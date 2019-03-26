Welcome to the home Azure IoT Edge V1. The second version of Azure IoT Edge can be found at https://github.com/azure/azure-iotedge. The second version of Azure IoT Edge is built from the IoT Edge open-source project which can be found at https://github.com/azure/iotedge.

This folder contains the Azure IoT Edge V1 codebase. V1 will continue to be supported. V1 documentation which used to live on docs.microsoft.com has been moved along side the code in this folder. Bugs can continue to be filed on the issues section of this repo.

Issues

Issues with V1 can be filed in the issues section of this GitHub repo.