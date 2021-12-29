PREVIEW - WILL LIKELY HAVE BREAKING CHANGES
This client library lets you connect to your Azure IoT Hub and manage your Digital Twins.
It complements the
azure-iothub package that covers the initial set of Azure IoT Hub APIs (identity registry, service client, etc)
The Azure IoT Digital Twins Service SDK for Node.js helps you build applications that interact with your twin enabled devices and manage their twin document.
You need to install the Node.js JavaScript runtime environment to run the Azure IoT JavaScript Service Client SDK on your platform. To check if Node.js supports your platform (OS), verify that an install package is available on the Node.js download page.
npm is a command-line package manager that is installed with Node.js is installed, and will be used to install Azure IoT node.js client side SDK.
npm install azure-iot-digitaltwins-service@pnp-refresh to get the latest version.
Features
Once you have installed the package as indicated above, you can start using the features of the Digital Twins Service SDK in your code. Below is a code snippet showing how to create a Service Client and get the twin document of a device:
Note that for this sample to work, you will need to setup your IoT hub and retrieve credentials for the service app.
const DigitalTwinServiceClient = require('azure-iot-digitaltwins-service').DigitalTwinServiceClient;
const deviceId = '<DEVICE_ID_GOES_HERE>';
const iotHubConnectionString = '<IOTHUB_CONNECTION_STRING_GOES_HERE>';
// Create digital twin service client
const credentials = new IoTHubTokenCredentials(iotHubConnectionString);
const digitalTwinServiceClient = new DigitalTwinServiceClient(credentials);
// Get digital twin
const digitalTwin = await digitalTwinServiceClient.getDigitalTwin(deviceId);
// Print device capabilities
console.log(JSON.stringify(digitalTwin, null, 2));
// List interfaces by name
for (const componentName in digitalTwin.interfaces) {
if (digitalTwin.interfaces.hasOwnProperty(componentName)) {
console.log(JSON.stringify(digitalTwin.interfaces[componentName]));
}
}
Check out the samples for details on the various features of the Service SDK
Digital Twins Service SDK folders:
Development requirements documentation
Code for the library
Set of simple samples showing how to use the features of the Digital Twin Service SDK
Test files