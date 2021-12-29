openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

azure-iot-device-http

by Azure
1.13.8 (see all)

A Node.js SDK for connecting devices to Microsoft Azure IoT services

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.6K

GitHub Stars

226

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

93

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

#azure-iot-device-http Communicate with Azure IoT Hub from any device over HTTP 1.1.

npm version

Install

npm install -g azure-iot-device-http@latest to get the latest (pre-release) version.

Getting Started

Create a device client:

var clientFromConnectionString = require('azure-iot-device-http').clientFromConnectionString;
var Message = require('azure-iot-device').Message;

var connectionString = '[IoT Hub device connection string]';

var client = clientFromConnectionString(connectionString);

Create a callback that sends a message and receives messages. When it receives a message it sends an acknowledgement receipt to the server:

var connectCallback = function (err) {
  if (err) {
    console.error('Could not connect: ' + err);
  } else {
    console.log('Client connected');
    var message = new Message('some data from my device');
    client.sendEvent(message, function (err) {
      if (err) console.log(err.toString());
    });

    client.on('message', function (msg) { 
      console.log(msg); 
      client.complete(msg, function () {
        console.log('completed');
      });
    }); 
  }
};

Open the connection and invoke the callback:

client.open(connectCallback);

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial