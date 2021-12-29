#azure-iot-device-http Communicate with Azure IoT Hub from any device over HTTP 1.1.
npm install -g azure-iot-device-http@latest to get the latest (pre-release) version.
Create a device client:
var clientFromConnectionString = require('azure-iot-device-http').clientFromConnectionString;
var Message = require('azure-iot-device').Message;
var connectionString = '[IoT Hub device connection string]';
var client = clientFromConnectionString(connectionString);
Create a callback that sends a message and receives messages. When it receives a message it sends an acknowledgement receipt to the server:
var connectCallback = function (err) {
if (err) {
console.error('Could not connect: ' + err);
} else {
console.log('Client connected');
var message = new Message('some data from my device');
client.sendEvent(message, function (err) {
if (err) console.log(err.toString());
});
client.on('message', function (msg) {
console.log(msg);
client.complete(msg, function () {
console.log('completed');
});
});
}
};
Open the connection and invoke the callback:
client.open(connectCallback);